Step aside, turkey: This venison Christmas dinner is the ultimate festive feast

The Christmas lights are already shining on London’s Oxford Street and the festive season is well and truly upon us.

With more of us looking to stray away from the typical dry turkey dinner with all the trimmings and venture into new flavours on the big day, my venison fillet recipe offers an alternative that not only will have your mouth watering, but keeps you from slaving over the hob all day long.

With flavours of fresh thyme, rosemary and cinnamon, this recipe includes some of the classic Christmas flavours we all know and love. The venison pairs perfectly with a buttery cauliflower steak, complemented by a poached pear and a rich blackberry-chestnut gravy. A dish to savour to the very last bite.

For a rich, gamey dish, a bold Italian red is the perfect choice: ideal for colder weather and perfectly suited to the occasion. I recommend Barolo as its earthy cherry and rose notes complement venison beautifully, while Amarone’s full-bodied sweetness and dried fruit hints elevate the poached pears.

Ingredients:

For the venison:

4 venison fillets (about 150g each)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

30ml olive oil

15g butter

Fresh thyme sprigs, optional

For the cauliflower steak:

1 large head of cauliflower

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh thyme or rosemary, optional

For the poached pears:

2 ripe pears, peeled, halved, and cored

300ml red wine

2 tbsp honey or sugar

1 cinnamon stick

2-3 cloves

For the cauliflower puree:

1 medium head of cauliflower, chopped into florets

240ml heavy cream (or milk for a lighter version)

Salt and pepper, to taste

30 g unsalted butter

For the blackberry and chestnut gravy:

240ml beef stock

120ml fresh blackberries (or frozen, thawed)

60ml cooked chestnuts, chopped

60ml red wine

1 tbsp honey or sugar, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

15g butter (optional, for extra richness)

Method:

1. Firstly, let’s prepare the cauliflower steak – a gorgeous side for the venison. Trim the leaves and base of the cauliflower head, then slice the cauliflower vertically into 2 thick “steaks” (about 1.5-2 cm thick) from the centre of the head to keep each piece intact.

2. Brush both sides of each cauliflower steak with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and fresh thyme or rosemary if desired.

3. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear each side of the cauliflower steak for 4-5 minutes until golden brown and tender.

4. Put aside and keep warm. Now onto the poached pears!

5. In a medium saucepan, bring the red wine, honey (or sugar), cinnamon stick, and cloves to a simmer.

6. Add the pear halves and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, until tender but not mushy. Make sure to turn them halfway through to ensure even colour.

7. Remove pears from the liquid and set aside. Continue to simmer the poaching liquid for an additional 10 minutes until it reduces slightly and thickens – once the desired consistency is there, reserve for later.

8. Onto the cauliflower puree! In a pot, add the cauliflower florets and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until cauliflower is very tender, about 10 minutes.

9. Drain well and transfer cauliflower to a blender. Add the cream (or milk), butter, salt, and pepper.

10. Blend until smooth and creamy. Season as needed, and keep warm.

11. Now let’s make the gravy! In a saucepan, add the stock, blackberries, chestnuts, red wine, and honey. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until blackberries break down and sauce reduces slightly.

12. Use a spoon to mash the blackberries or strain if you prefer a smoother sauce. Season with salt and pepper, and finish with butter if you want to. I love the extra richness it adds, but also how glossy and beautiful it makes the sauce look.

13. Now for the main element – the venison! Firstly, season the fillets with salt and pepper.

14. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the venison and cook for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare (do adjust this based on thickness as it can vary. Use your eye to judge!).

15. In the last minute of cooking, add a tablespoon of butter and thyme sprigs, if using. Grab a spoon and baste the fillets with the melted butter – this takes it to the next level.

16. Remove fillets from skillet, cover loosely with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes.

17. Now, let’s make it look like a Christmas showstopper!

18. Place a dollop of cauliflower puree on each plate and use the back of a spoon to spread it out. Position the cauliflower steak beside the cauliflower puree.

19. Slice the venison fillet and arrange on the puree.

20. Add a poached pear half below the venison and drizzle a bit of the reduced poaching liquid over them.

21. Spoon the blackberry chestnut gravy over the venison, garnishing with a few extra blackberries or chestnut pieces to give a luxe touch!

Nima Safaei is executive chef at 40 Dean Street and 64 Old Compton Street