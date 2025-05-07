Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“These tender short ribs are seasoned to perfection and present big, bold flavours,” says Tom Kerridge. “The secret is in the initial low, slow cooking, before they are finished on the grill: this is where they will take on that unmistakable smokiness that only a barbecue can deliver.”

Smoky beef short ribs

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 beef short ribs (about 450g each)

For the dry rub:

1 tbsp soft light brown sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp salt

To cook the ribs:

100ml malt vinegar

150ml apple juice

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

200ml good-quality smoky barbecue sauce (from a jar), or bourbon barbecue sauce

To serve:

Pickles

Method:

open image in gallery From burgers to brassicas, Kerridge’s new book is packed with ideas to up your barbecue game ( Bloomsbury )

1. Place the beef short ribs on a tray. For the dry rub, mix the sugar, spices and salt together in a small bowl. Sprinkle the ribs all over with the spice mixture and place in the fridge to marinate overnight.

2. The next day, preheat your oven to 170C/150C fan/gas 3.

3. Transfer the beef ribs to a roasting tray. In a bowl, mix the vinegar, apple juice, 200 millilitres water and the Worcestershire sauce together. Pour the mixture over the ribs and cover the roasting tray with a sheet of baking paper, then a layer of foil. Scrunch the edges of the foil and paper around the rim of the roasting tin to seal.

4. Place the roasting tray on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for around three hours until the ribs are meltingly tender.

5. Remove the tray from the oven and leave the ribs to cool slightly. Carefully lift the ribs out of the cooking liquor and place them on another tray.

6. When you’re ready to serve, brush the short ribs all over with the barbecue sauce. Lay the ribs on the barbecue over indirect heat (to achieve a medium heat) and cook for eight minutes or so, basting the ribs with the barbecue sauce as they cook.

7. Lift the ribs off the barbecue, transfer them to a serving platter and brush with any remaining barbecue sauce. Serve straight away, with your favourite pickles alongside.

Recipe from ‘The BBQ Book’ by Tom Kerridge (Bloomsbury, £25).