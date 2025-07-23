Stuffed aubergines with pomegranate, walnuts and feta: A bold Persian-inspired dish
This vibrant vegetarian recipe from Yasmin Khan’s ‘Sabzi’ combines the earthy citrus notes of golpar with sweet pomegranate, creamy feta and roasted aubergine for a dish that’s as striking as it is satisfying
“The heady, aromatic flavours of northern Iranian cuisine shine through in this dish, as easy to assemble as it is delicious to eat,” says Yasmin Khan. “The Persian spice golpar is what gives it a unique flavour, adding earthy and citrusy notes that accentuate the pomegranate molasses and lift the notes of fresh mint and coriander.
“If you can source some online or at an Iranian supermarket, then you are in for a real treat.”
Stuffed aubergine with walnuts, pomegranate and feta
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
3 large aubergines
Vegetable oil
2 tbsp pomegranate molasses
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp tahini
½ garlic clove, finely grated
35g walnuts, crushed into fine crumbs
1 handful mint leaves, finely chopped
1 handful coriander leaves, finely chopped
¼ tsp golpar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Toppings:
Crumbled feta cheese
1 handful pomegranate seeds
Finely chopped mint leaves
Sumac
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas mark 6. Cut the aubergines in half lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to carefully score the inside of each aubergine half on the diagonal, making a crosshatch pattern and being careful not to cut through the skin.
2. Transfer to a large baking sheet, brush with vegetable oil, and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 45 to 60 minutes, until the flesh is soft.
3. Use a spoon to scoop the aubergine flesh into a bowl. Stir in the pomegranate molasses, olive oil, tahini, garlic, walnuts, mint, coriander, golpar, ¾ teaspoon salt, and a generous grind of black pepper.
4. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed, then spoon the filling into the aubergine skins and sprinkle over the feta, pomegranate seeds, mint, and sumac.
Recipe from ‘Sabzi: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes for Every Day’ by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26)
