Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Stuffed aubergines with pomegranate, walnuts and feta: A bold Persian-inspired dish

This vibrant vegetarian recipe from Yasmin Khan’s ‘Sabzi’ combines the earthy citrus notes of golpar with sweet pomegranate, creamy feta and roasted aubergine for a dish that’s as striking as it is satisfying

Camilla Foster
Wednesday 09 July 2025 06:48 EDT
Comments
Roasted aubergines are filled with a punchy mix of herbs, walnuts and pomegranate molasses, then topped with feta and jewels of pomegranate for a true Persian showstopper
Roasted aubergines are filled with a punchy mix of herbs, walnuts and pomegranate molasses, then topped with feta and jewels of pomegranate for a true Persian showstopper (Jonathan Gregson)

“The heady, aromatic flavours of northern Iranian cuisine shine through in this dish, as easy to assemble as it is delicious to eat,” says Yasmin Khan. “The Persian spice golpar is what gives it a unique flavour, adding earthy and citrusy notes that accentuate the pomegranate molasses and lift the notes of fresh mint and coriander.

“If you can source some online or at an Iranian supermarket, then you are in for a real treat.”

Stuffed aubergine with walnuts, pomegranate and feta

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

3 large aubergines

Vegetable oil

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp tahini

½ garlic clove, finely grated

35g walnuts, crushed into fine crumbs

1 handful mint leaves, finely chopped

1 handful coriander leaves, finely chopped

¼ tsp golpar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Toppings:

Crumbled feta cheese

1 handful pomegranate seeds

Finely chopped mint leaves

Sumac

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas mark 6. Cut the aubergines in half lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to carefully score the inside of each aubergine half on the diagonal, making a crosshatch pattern and being careful not to cut through the skin.

2. Transfer to a large baking sheet, brush with vegetable oil, and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 45 to 60 minutes, until the flesh is soft.

3. Use a spoon to scoop the aubergine flesh into a bowl. Stir in the pomegranate molasses, olive oil, tahini, garlic, walnuts, mint, coriander, golpar, ¾ teaspoon salt, and a generous grind of black pepper.

4. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed, then spoon the filling into the aubergine skins and sprinkle over the feta, pomegranate seeds, mint, and sumac.

Recipe from ‘Sabzi: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes for Every Day’ by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in