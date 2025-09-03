How to make stir-fried peppers with paneer at home
This quick, flavour-packed dish from Camellia Panjabi’s new cookbook ‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’ combines paneer with red and green peppers, spice and tang – and works just as well with tofu if you’re vegan
“This is a popular dish in hotel buffets in India, and many would like to create a similar dish at home. It’s like a jalfrezi. If you are vegan you could use tofu instead of paneer,” says bestselling author and restaurateur Camellia Panjabi.
“Green and red peppers have slightly different nutrient properties and they look attractive when combined. But of course you can use just the green ones if you like.”
Stir-fried peppers with paneer
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
150g paneer, store-bought
6 tbsp oil of your choice
300-350g peppers, a mix of red and green
1 tsp whole peppercorns
1 tbsp coriander seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
1½ tbsp chopped garlic
1 heaped tbsp chopped ginger
2 green chillies, chopped
1 large onion, sliced
½ tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp red chilli powder
2 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp garam masala
2 puréed tomatoes
½ tsp sugar
½ tsp salt
2 tsp lime juice coriander leaves, for garnish
Method:
1. Slice the paneer into batons, about 1cm thick (if the paneer you buy is firm, you can soak it for a couple of minutes in a little water before using). Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a deep pan and fry the paneer for about 2 minutes, until crispy brown on the outside. Set aside, but keep the pan as you will need it again.
2. Cut the peppers into similar-size batons to the paneer. In the same pan in which you fried the paneer, fry the pepper batons for 2 minutes, then remove and set aside.
3. On a griddle or in the same pan, without additional oil, roast the peppercorns and coriander seeds for 2 minutes. Remove, and when cooled pound to a very coarse powder. Set aside.
4. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the pan, and when it’s hot add the cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and green chillies. After a full minute, add the onions and sauté for about 5–6 minutes on a medium to high heat. Add the turmeric, red chilli, coriander and garam masala – and continue to sauté for 2 minutes, then add the puréed tomatoes (the reason the tomatoes need to be puréed or even grated is so that they will coat the paneer properly). Add the sugar and salt and stir.
5. Add 60ml of water and stir well. Cook for a further 5 minutes, then add the paneer and 2 teaspoons of the coarsely ground spice mix. Add the sautéed peppers, stirring gently so that the paneer doesn’t break.
6. Let it cook on a low heat for 3-4 minutes. Add the lime juice and coriander leaves and stir. Taste for seasoning and serve.
‘Vegetables: The Indian Way’ by Camellia Panjabi (Penguin Michael Joseph, £40).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments