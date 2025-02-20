Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Few things feel as unapologetically indulgent as a steak slathered in a rich, boozy sauce, and Tom Sellers’ take on the classic steak frites with sauce Diane delivers just that.

The Restaurant Story chef keeps things refreshingly simple: seared bavette, golden fries and a velvety sauce packed with mushrooms, shallots and a good splash of brandy.

It’s old-school French cooking with a chef’s touch – decadent, deeply flavoured and best served with a crisp green salad (and maybe a glass of something equally punchy).

Steak frites with sauce Diane

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the steak and sides:

800g bavette steak

800g French fries (homemade or shop-bought)

4 bunches watercress salad

For the sauce Diane:

100g button mushrooms, finely sliced

100g shallots or onion, finely diced

5g English mustard

100ml brandy

500ml veal stock

100ml cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Start the fries: If making homemade fries, begin frying them before cooking the steak to ensure they are ready at the same time. If using pre-made fries, cook them according to packet instructions, timing them to finish alongside the steak.

2. Cook the steak: Heat a pan until very hot. Season the steak well with salt and pepper, then sear it in the pan, cooking to your preferred doneness. Remove from the pan and rest on a warm plate.

3. Start the sauce: In the same pan, add the shallots and mushrooms. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly caramelised.

4. Deglaze the pan: Pour in the brandy and let it bubble away until almost completely evaporated.

5. Reduce the sauce: Add the veal stock and simmer until reduced by half. Stir in the mustard and cream, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer briefly until thickened.

6. Slice and serve: Carve the rested steak and place on serving plates. Spoon the shallot and mushroom mixture from the sauce over the steak, then drizzle the remaining sauce around the plate.

7. Plate up: Serve with the hot, crispy fries and a fresh bunch of watercress on the side.