“One of Gaucho’s original offerings, this steak borrows the word churrasco from the Brazilian equivalent to asado,” explains Gaucho culinary director Anthony Ekizian.

“It is a butterfly- cut, marinated sirloin and delivers a bold, smoky South American char. For the best results, choose steaks that are around eight centimetres thick.”

Churrasco de chorizo

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 x thick 800g sirloins (a chorizos cut in Argentina)

2 tsp sea salt

For the churrasco marinade:

100g flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked and finely chopped

200ml rapeseed oil

10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Method:

open image in gallery Anthony Ekizian’s ‘Gaucho: The Spirit of Argentina’ celebrates the country’s grilling traditions – from open-fire asados to perfectly charred steaks ( Bloomsbury Publishing )

1. First, prepare the marinade. In a large bowl, combine the marinade ingredients until well mixed.

2. To prepare the beef, one at a time, position each sirloin on its edge, fat uppermost. Place the blade of your meat knife in the centre of the width of steak. Supporting the steak with your free hand (and minding your fingers), carefully slice through the thickness of the steak, using the knife heel to tip and taking care not to cut all the way to the end of the steak. Once you’ve made a full slice downwards, lay the steak flat and cut towards the hinge, stopping about three to four centimetres from the end for even thickness. Open out the steak, like a book.

3. Place the prepared sirloins in a shallow dish or resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade over the meat, ensuring it is evenly coated. Cover the dish tightly with cling film or seal the bag, and refrigerate for at least two hours, preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to meld.

4. Prepare your barbecue (or heat source).

5. When you’re almost ready to cook, remove the meat from the fridge and leave it to come up to room temperature – about 30 minutes should do it. Meanwhile, prepare a cooking area over your embers/flame to give a medium–high grilling heat.

6. Remove the sirloins from the marinade, shaking off any excess. Place the steaks on your prepared grill and cook for about four to five minutes per side (for medium-rare), or until cooked to your desired level of ‘doneness’. Use the marinade left in the dish to baste the meat while it’s grilling – this will make sure you get maximum flavour.

7. Cover the cooked meat with foil and leave it to rest for about five minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Slice, and serve with your favourite sides.

Baked sweet potatoes with goat’s cheese and creme fraiche

open image in gallery Sweet, tangy and satisfyingly creamy – proof that steak night isn’t just about the meat

“This Gaucho classic does everything it can to celebrate versatile and delicious sweet potatoes, which appear frequently in various forms in Argentinian cooking,” explains Ekizian.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to garnish

150g goat’s cheese, crumbled

100g creme fraiche

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

2 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Heat your oven to 220C/200C fan. Pierce each sweet potato several times with a fork. Place the potatoes on a baking tray, drizzle with the oil, and rub them to coat them evenly. Then, sprinkle them lightly with sea salt. Bake the sweet potatoes for about 45-60 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a fork.

2. While the potatoes are baking, in a small bowl, combine the goat’s cheese, creme fraiche, and half of the chopped chives. Season the mixture with sea salt and black pepper to taste. Set aside.

3. Once the sweet potatoes are baked, remove them from the oven and let them cool slightly. Cut a slit down the centre of each sweet potato, being careful not to cut all the way through, and gently open them to create space for the filling.

4. Spoon the goat’s cheese and creme fraiche mixture into the centre of each sweet potato, leaving it to melt slightly into the warm flesh. Sprinkle the remaining chopped chives and all the parsley evenly over the top.

5. Serve immediately, garnished with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a grinding of black pepper, if desired.

Lomo al diablo

open image in gallery A fiery fillet steak rubbed with paprika and chilli, then finished with a punchy salsa argentinos for heat and depth

“A fiery, flavourful take on steak, this dish combines succulent and tender beef fillet with a bold kick of spices. It’s perfect if you like something that’s quick to cook and gives plenty of heat,” says Ekizian.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 x 100g fillet (lomo) medallions

Olive oil, for brushing

Sea salt

For the spicy rub:

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp chilli powder

2 tbsp sweet paprika

For the salsa Argentinos:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

30g flat-leaf parsley, leaves finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp aji molido

½ tsp sherry vinegar

½ tbsp dried oregano

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the rub together and set aside (this will make a little more than you need for the recipe, but the remainder will keep for up to one month in an airtight container).

2. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients for the salsa. Set aside.

3. Place the steak medallions on a large tray and pat them dry with kitchen paper. Brush both sides lightly with olive oil. Sprinkle two tablespoons of the spicy rub evenly over the beef medallions, massaging the rub into the surface to ensure it sticks well. Cover the medallions with foil and marinate them in the fridge for at least one hour, or up to 12 hours.

4. Meanwhile, prepare your barbecue to produce a high heat. Or prepare your heat source. Bring the meat up to room temperature.

5. When you’re ready to cook, season the medallions with salt, then place them directly on the grill. Sear them for two minutes, then flip them and grill them for two minutes on the other side – this will give you a medium-rare finish.

6. Remove the steaks from the grill, cover with foil and leave them to rest for about five minutes before serving with the salsa drizzled over.

‘Gaucho: The Spirit Of Argentina: A Cookbook’ by Anthony Ekizian (Bloomsbury Publishing, £35).