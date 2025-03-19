Big Mac meets mac’n’cheese – and it’s completely gluten-free
Take everything you love about a smash burger – the crispy beef, the burger sauce tang, the mustard kick – and mix it into a gloriously cheesy pasta dish. Becky Excell explains why it works (and how to make it on a budget)
“This recipe combines two of my favourite fast food orders into one creamy, cheesy pasta dish with tinges of mustard, ketchup and burger sauce, packed with smash-burger-style beef,” says gluten-free cookery book writer and author of new book, Budget Gluten Free, Becky Excell.
“Higher-fat-percentage minced beef is usually incredibly affordable compared to lean and is actually commonly used to make burger patties due to its more intense flavour.
“However, if you’d prefer to keep things a little leaner while still keeping it affordable, simply drain the liquid that comes out of the beef while frying it, then continue with the recipe as directed.”
Smash burger mac ‘n’ cheese
Serves: 3
Ingredients:
300g gluten-free dried macaroni
Vegetable oil spray
500g minced (ground) beef, ideally 20% fat
½ tbsp smoked paprika
½ tbsp onion powder or asafoetida
½ tsp salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
3 small gherkins, finely diced
1½ tbsp cornflour (cornstarch) or potato starch
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
300ml milk
150g mature Cheddar, grated
1 tbsp tomato purée (paste)
Small handful of chives, finely chopped (optional)
To serve:
½ iceberg lettuce, shredded
6-8 tbsp tomato or chilli relish
Method:
1. Cook the macaroni in a pan of boiling, salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain.
2. Meanwhile, spray the base of a large pot that has a lid with oil and place over a medium heat. Once hot, add the beef – it should make a nice sizzling sound. Flatten with the back of a wooden spoon or spatula until it’s all flat and even, like one huge burger.
3. Fry until browned on the underside, then break up and flip to the uncooked side. Once both sides are browned, add the smoked paprika, onion powder or asafoetida, salt and pepper, then fry until fragrant.
4. Add the gherkins, cornflour or potato starch and mustard, then stir in and fry for a further two to three minutes. Add the milk and allow to simmer for three to four minutes until thickened a little, then stir in the grated cheese and tomato purée.
5. Add the drained macaroni and stir in until well coated. Scatter with the chives, if using, and serve alongside shredded lettuce and dollops of relish.
Tip: If you struggle to find gluten-free dried macaroni, feel free to use gluten-free penne, fusilli or even orzo.
Recipe from ‘Budget Gluten Free’ by Becky Excell (Quadrille, £20).
