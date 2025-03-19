Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This recipe combines two of my favourite fast food orders into one creamy, cheesy pasta dish with tinges of mustard, ketchup and burger sauce, packed with smash-burger-style beef,” says gluten-free cookery book writer and author of new book, Budget Gluten Free, Becky Excell.

“Higher-fat-percentage minced beef is usually incredibly affordable compared to lean and is actually commonly used to make burger patties due to its more intense flavour.

“However, if you’d prefer to keep things a little leaner while still keeping it affordable, simply drain the liquid that comes out of the beef while frying it, then continue with the recipe as directed.”

Smash burger mac ‘n’ cheese

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

300g gluten-free dried macaroni

Vegetable oil spray

500g minced (ground) beef, ideally 20% fat

½ tbsp smoked paprika

½ tbsp onion powder or asafoetida

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

3 small gherkins, finely diced

1½ tbsp cornflour (cornstarch) or potato starch

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

300ml milk

150g mature Cheddar, grated

1 tbsp tomato purée (paste)

Small handful of chives, finely chopped (optional)

To serve:

½ iceberg lettuce, shredded

6-8 tbsp tomato or chilli relish

Method:

1. Cook the macaroni in a pan of boiling, salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain.

2. Meanwhile, spray the base of a large pot that has a lid with oil and place over a medium heat. Once hot, add the beef – it should make a nice sizzling sound. Flatten with the back of a wooden spoon or spatula until it’s all flat and even, like one huge burger.

3. Fry until browned on the underside, then break up and flip to the uncooked side. Once both sides are browned, add the smoked paprika, onion powder or asafoetida, salt and pepper, then fry until fragrant.

4. Add the gherkins, cornflour or potato starch and mustard, then stir in and fry for a further two to three minutes. Add the milk and allow to simmer for three to four minutes until thickened a little, then stir in the grated cheese and tomato purée.

5. Add the drained macaroni and stir in until well coated. Scatter with the chives, if using, and serve alongside shredded lettuce and dollops of relish.

Tip: If you struggle to find gluten-free dried macaroni, feel free to use gluten-free penne, fusilli or even orzo.

Recipe from ‘Budget Gluten Free’ by Becky Excell (Quadrille, £20).