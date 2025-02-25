Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking for a lovely dish for a lazy Sunday? You can’t go wrong with braised beef short ribs with beetroot and blackberry, from MasterChef runner-up Omar Foster.

“Low and slow braising with vibrant, earthy beets and sweet blackberries transforms flavoursome short ribs into meltingly soft meat – while you sit back and relax,” he says. “You can serve the ribs whole or shred the meat to make it go further. Or buy two packs and freeze the leftovers.”

Braised beef short ribs with beetroot and blackberry

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 4 hrs 30 mins

Ingredients:

20g plain flour

1 (900g) pack frozen British beef short ribs, defrosted (approx 3 ribs in a pack)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 tbsp chopped rosemary

150g raw beetroot (approx 2-3), peeled and roughly chopped

150g frozen blackberries

500ml beef stock, hot

500ml beetroot juice

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 celeriac, peeled and cut into 3 cm cubes

50ml whole milk (or use almond milk)

50g unsalted butter

200g kale, stalks removed

1 tbsp olive oil

50g flaked almonds

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170C/150C fan/gas 4. Put the flour in a shallow bowl, season the ribs and dredge in the flour.

2. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan over a high heat, add the ribs and sear for 3-4 mins on each side.

3. Meanwhile, put the red onion, garlic cloves, chopped rosemary, beetroot and blackberries into a snug-fitting casserole dish. Combine the stock, beetroot juice and soy sauce in a jug.

4. Place the ribs on top of the veg in the casserole dish, then pour in the liquid. Cover and braise in the oven for 3½ hrs. Remove the lid and cook for 30 mins more.

5. For the smashed celeriac, cook the cubed celeriac in a pan of boiling salted water for 15 mins or until soft. Drain and return to the saucepan over a medium heat with the milk and butter; then roughly mash. Keep warm until needed.

6. Put the kale in an ovenproof dish with the oil; massage it for a couple of mins to soften, then toss in the almonds. Put the kale in the oven just as you’re taking out the beef, increasing the temperature to 200C/180C fan/gas 6, and cook for 8 mins or until the kale is crispy and the almonds golden. Serve the beef spooned over the smashed celeriac with the crispy kale and almonds.

Recipe from OcadoLife at Ocado.com