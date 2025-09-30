The ultimate soup season fix: Curried carrot with a Thai twist
From her new cookbook ‘Good Things’, Samin Nosrat’s curried carrot and coconut soup layers Thai spices, creamy coconut and a crunchy topping – the ultimate soup season fix
“Spicy, vibrant Thai red curries inspired this creamy soup,” says chef and food writer Samin Nosrat.
“The multilayered flavours of curry paste, rich coconut milk, and savoury fish sauce perfectly complement the sweetness of the carrots.
“But it’s the crunchy, umami-packed topping – a spin on miang kham, a snack full of peanuts, coconut, and chillies found throughout Thailand and Laos – that’s the real standout.”
Curried carrot and coconut soup
Makes: about 2 litres
Ingredients:
For the soup:
60ml coconut oil
3 shallots, diced
One 5cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
1 lemongrass stalk, cut into 7.5cm pieces
Kosher salt
1.4kg carrots, peeled and sliced 2cm thick
765g coconut milk
100g to 130g Thai red curry paste, or to taste
3 tbsp fish sauce
720ml to 960ml chicken stock or water
For the garnish:
115g salted, dry-roasted peanuts
55g dried desiccated coconut flakes
2 tbsp fish sauce
8 small dried red chillies, such as chiles de árbol, thinly sliced
1 tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 tbsp minced lemongrass
1 tbsp sugar
10 makrut lime leaves, thinly sliced (optional)
Handful of Thai basil leaves
2 to 3 limes, quartered
Method:
1. Adjust an oven rack to the centre position and preheat to 150C.
2. To make the soup, melt the oil in a large casserole over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the shallots, ginger, pieces of lemongrass, and a generous pinch of salt. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are tender and just starting to brown, about 18 minutes.
3. Increase the heat to high and add the carrots, coconut milk, curry paste, fish sauce, and 720ml of the stock. As the soup comes to a boil, partially cover the pot and reduce the heat to keep the liquid at a gentle simmer. Cook the soup until the carrots are completely tender, about 25 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, to make the garnish, in a medium bowl, combine the peanuts, coconut flakes, fish sauce, chillies, oil, lemongrass, sugar, and lime leaves (if using). Spread the mixture out on a baking tray in a single layer. Bake until the coconut is a deep golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes after the first 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour the mixture immediately into a bowl to prevent overcooking. Stir to combine and set aside.
5. Remove the soup from the heat and discard the lemongrass. Use an immersion blender to purée the soup. (Alternatively, transfer soup in batches to a blender or food processor and purée.) Taste and adjust for salt and curry paste. Add more stock or water to thin soup to the desired consistency.
6. Thinly slice the Thai basil leaves and arrange on a small plate or platter, along with lime wedges and the peanut mixture. Serve the soup hot with garnishes.
Recipe from ‘Good Things’ by Samin Nosrat (Ebury Press, £30).
