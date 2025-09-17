Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“An ode to Le Manoir’s famous vegetable garden. This vegetarian casserole can be turned into a feast, served with bowls of cheese, crème fraîche, sundried tomatoes and, of course, a loaf of good-quality bread,” says Raymond Blanc. “The pistou sauce takes only a few minutes to make and can be stirred into the casserole or served in a bowl on the side so that your guests can help themselves.

“This casserole also features chervil, which I love, although in Britain it is not a celebrated herb. But I urge you to try it, and even to grow it – chervil thrives in our climate. This recipe is a guide, so please be inspired by the season’s produce, and replace these ingredients accordingly.”

Potager Casserole

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 small onion

1 large garlic clove

160g new potatoes

1 small leek

1 large carrot

1 stick of celery

60g fine green beans

120g frozen broad beans or peas

1 tbsp olive oil

1 bay leaf

Sea salt and ground white pepper

700ml boiling water

4 jarred artichoke hearts

1 tin (400g) cannellini beans or white haricot beans

For the pistou:

A bunch of basil

2 garlic cloves

100ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 pinches of sea salt flakes

A pinch of ground black pepper

To serve:

10g chervil

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Simply Raymond Kitchen Garden’ brings the spirit of Le Manoir’s gardens into home kitchens with seasonal recipes and tips from the chef himself ( Headline Home )

1. Make the pistou: coarsely chop the basil. Chop the garlic to a purée. Bring a medium-sized saucepan of water to the boil, and meanwhile half-fill a medium-sized bowl with iced water. Plunge the basil into the pan of boiling water and blanch for 30 seconds. Remove and refresh in the cold water, and then drain. With a stick blender or in a food processor, blend the blanched basil with the extra-virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, salt and pepper to a purée. (Pistou can be stored in a sealed container in the fridge for four days. It also freezes well).

2. To prepare, dice the onion. Crush the garlic to a purée. Quarter the potatoes. Remove and discard the two outer layers of the leek, halve it lengthways, coarsely chop and wash. Halve the carrot lengthways and coarsely chop it. Coarsely chop the celery. Coarsely chop the green beans (about two centimetres). Place the frozen broad beans (or peas) in a small bowl and cover with water straight from a boiled kettle.

3. In a large saucepan or casserole dish over a medium heat, heat the olive oil and add the onion, garlic and bay leaf, along with a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. Cook for about three minutes.

4. Add the potatoes, leek, carrot, celery and green beans. Stir and continue to sweat the vegetables for a further three minutes.

5. Pour in the boiling water and simmer for 12-14 minutes. Test the vegetables are cooked by simply tasting. Adjust the seasoning, if necessary.

6. Remove the pan from the heat and add the artichoke hearts and cannellini beans (or haricot beans). Drain the broad beans (or peas) and add these to the pan. Chop the chervil and add it. If using pistou, now is the time to add it – to your taste – and stir it into the casserole. If necessary, reheat the casserole, divide it into four shallow bowls and serve.

‘Simply Raymond Kitchen Garden’ by Raymond Blanc (Headline Home, £26).