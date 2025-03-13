Jump to content
Smoked salmon, grains and greens – a rainbow poke bowl worth eating

Packed with crunch, colour, and a hit of smoky fish, this bright, tangy rainbow poke bowl ticks off three of your five a day – and, for once, feels like a salad worth eating

Lauren Hoffman
Thursday 13 March 2025 02:00 EDT
Comments
A poke bowl that’s as colourful as it is satisfying
A poke bowl that’s as colourful as it is satisfying (Ocado)

If you want to boost your veg intake, this tasty mix of smoked salmon, grains and leaves with a light, tangy dressing will give you three of your five a day.

You can mix and match the optional ingredients depending on what you have handy and your own preferences.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

100g kale, shredded

100g radicchio, shredded

1 tsp sesame oil

1 pinch sea salt

250g microwave grains

100g smoked salmon, cubed or torn into bite-size pieces

1 avocado, diced

¼ cucumber, deseeded and sliced into half-moons

¼ mooli, sliced into half-moons

2 (approx) rainbow carrots, sliced

2 tbsp crinkle-cut beetroot (optional)

80g edamame beans (optional)

½ mango, diced (optional)

2 tsp sushi ginger (optional)

2 tbsp yuzu ponzu dressing

2 tsp black sesame seeds

½ tbsp seaweed sprinkle (optional)

2 pinches shichimi togarashi (optional)

Method:

1. Massage the shredded kale and radicchio with the sesame oil and sea salt to soften slightly.

2. Divide the grain medley and seaweed sprinkle (if using) between 2 deep bowls. Add the kale, salmon, avocado, cucumber, mooli, rainbow carrots and, if liked, the beetroot, edamame beans, mango and/or ginger, arranging them as you wish.

3. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter with sesame seeds and, if liked, seaweed sprinkle and/or shichimi togarashi. Dive in!

Recipe from Ocado.com

