Smoked salmon, grains and greens – a rainbow poke bowl worth eating
Packed with crunch, colour, and a hit of smoky fish, this bright, tangy rainbow poke bowl ticks off three of your five a day – and, for once, feels like a salad worth eating
If you want to boost your veg intake, this tasty mix of smoked salmon, grains and leaves with a light, tangy dressing will give you three of your five a day.
You can mix and match the optional ingredients depending on what you have handy and your own preferences.
Serves: 2
Prep time: 15 mins
Ingredients:
100g kale, shredded
100g radicchio, shredded
1 tsp sesame oil
1 pinch sea salt
250g microwave grains
100g smoked salmon, cubed or torn into bite-size pieces
1 avocado, diced
¼ cucumber, deseeded and sliced into half-moons
¼ mooli, sliced into half-moons
2 (approx) rainbow carrots, sliced
2 tbsp crinkle-cut beetroot (optional)
80g edamame beans (optional)
½ mango, diced (optional)
2 tsp sushi ginger (optional)
2 tbsp yuzu ponzu dressing
2 tsp black sesame seeds
½ tbsp seaweed sprinkle (optional)
2 pinches shichimi togarashi (optional)
Method:
1. Massage the shredded kale and radicchio with the sesame oil and sea salt to soften slightly.
2. Divide the grain medley and seaweed sprinkle (if using) between 2 deep bowls. Add the kale, salmon, avocado, cucumber, mooli, rainbow carrots and, if liked, the beetroot, edamame beans, mango and/or ginger, arranging them as you wish.
3. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter with sesame seeds and, if liked, seaweed sprinkle and/or shichimi togarashi. Dive in!
Recipe from Ocado.com
