A royal tipple: The Queen Mother’s favourite gin and dubonnet cocktail

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

“Despite the vast and magnificently stocked cellars at both Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, the monarchs, from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, were not (and are not) great drinkers,” writes Tom Parker Bowles, saying that it would be the occasional glass, rather than endless bottles.

“And while the Queen Mother is affectionately remembered for liking the odd tipple – you’d certainly never go thirsty at one of her splendid lunches – it was more about being a generous host.”

A gin and Dubonnet cocktail was much appreciated by the late Queen and Queen Mother alike, though, typically sipped before lunch.

“It has a stirring mixture of sweet, bitter and vaguely herbal flavours. And certainly puts a spring in one’s step,” he says.

The Queen Mother’s gin and Dubonnet cocktail

open image in gallery ‘Cooking and the Crown’ details the history of food within the royal family ( Aster )

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

2 parts Dubonnet

1 part gin

4 cubes of good ice

A slice of lemon

Method:

1. Pour the booze into a tumbler with the ice and mix well.

2. Garnish with the lemon slice

Recipe from ‘Cooking And The Crown’ by Tom Parker Bowles (Aster, £30), available 26 September.