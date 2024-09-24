Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A royal tipple: The Queen Mother’s favourite gin and dubonnet cocktail

Tom Parker Bowles reveals the understated drinking habits of the British monarchy, with the late Queen and Queen Mother both favouring the classic gin and Dubonnet cocktail, a simple yet sophisticated drink, often enjoyed before lunch

Lauren Taylor
Tuesday 24 September 2024 12:00 EDT
Comments
Drink a cocktail fit for royalty
Drink a cocktail fit for royalty (John Carey)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

“Despite the vast and magnificently stocked cellars at both Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, the monarchs, from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, were not (and are not) great drinkers,” writes Tom Parker Bowles, saying that it would be the occasional glass, rather than endless bottles.

“And while the Queen Mother is affectionately remembered for liking the odd tipple – you’d certainly never go thirsty at one of her splendid lunches – it was more about being a generous host.”

A gin and Dubonnet cocktail was much appreciated by the late Queen and Queen Mother alike, though, typically sipped before lunch.

“It has a stirring mixture of sweet, bitter and vaguely herbal flavours. And certainly puts a spring in one’s step,” he says.

The Queen Mother’s gin and Dubonnet cocktail

‘Cooking and the Crown’ details the history of food within the royal family
‘Cooking and the Crown’ details the history of food within the royal family (Aster)

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

2 parts Dubonnet

1 part gin

4 cubes of good ice

A slice of lemon

Method:

1. Pour the booze into a tumbler with the ice and mix well.

2. Garnish with the lemon slice

Recipe from ‘Cooking And The Crown’ by Tom Parker Bowles (Aster, £30), available 26 September.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in