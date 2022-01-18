Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“A nacho dish… without the nachos. Hear me out, though,” says chef and chief potato recipe gal Poppy O’Toole.

“Sometimes I find with nachos that the toppings are insanely good, but then you dig a lil’ deeper and are faced with those sad, bland tortilla crisps that no amount of cheese can save.

“I’ve rectified that. Say goodbye to the crisps and hello to golden, crunchy, smashed potatoes.”

Smashed potato nachos

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1.2kg Maris Piper potatoes, halved (no need to peel)

Salt and black pepper

For the spiced oil:

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic granules

2 tbsp olive oil

For the pickled red onions:

1 red onion, finely sliced

Juice of 3-4 limes

Pinch of caster sugar

To serve and garnish:

1 ripe avocado

½ red onion, finely diced

Juice of 1 lime

Small bunch of coriander, leaves finely chopped

3 slices of American processed cheese

Splash of whole milk, or as needed

Sour cream

Sliced pickled jalapeños

Sliced red chilli

Sliced spring onions

Method:

open image in gallery An entire book dedicated to the world’s greatest carb? Finally ( Bloomsbury )

1. Get your potatoes into a saucepan of heavily salted, cold water. Place the pan over a high heat and bring the water to the boil. Reduce the heat and leave on a gentle boil for 20–25 minutes, until the potatoes fall off the tip of a knife.

2. Drain in a colander. Place the colander over the pan on the turned-off hob and leave to steam-dry with a tea towel over the top for five to 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, heat your oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/gas 6. On a large baking tray, space out the potatoes and use the bottom of a jar or tin to press them down and crush them so they have lots of edges to go crispy.

4. To make the spiced oil, mix together the smoked paprika, garlic granules and a big pinch each of salt and pepper with the olive oil. Use some of this to brush all over the potatoes, then roast them in the oven for 30-40 minutes, before flipping them over, brushing with a little more spiced oil, and roasting for 15-20 minutes more, until the spiced oil has turned a dark red and the potatoes are cooked and crispy.

5. Meanwhile, mix together the ingredients for the pickled red onions (you want just enough lime juice to cover them) and leave them to soften and infuse for at least 10 minutes, then set aside.

6. De-stone the avocado and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Smash the avocado with a fork and mix through the red onion, lime juice and chopped coriander. Season well with salt and pepper.

7. In a small microwaveable bowl, microwave the American cheese slices with the splash of milk, on full power in 30-second bursts. Stir after each burst, until the cheese has melted to a sauce. Add in a bit more milk if it is a little thick.

8. Layer up the potatoes with the pickled onions, dollops of guacamole and sour cream, and a few jalapeño and chilli slices, then drizzle with the cheese sauce and garnish with a sprinkling of spring onions.

Recipe from ‘The Potato Book’ by Poppy Cooks (Bloomsbury, £22).