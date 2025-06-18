Paul Hollywood’s sausage plait is the perfect picnic or party bake
The Bake Off judge shares his nostalgic sausage plait from new book ‘Celebrate’ – packed with roasted peppers and simple tips for golden, flaky pastry
“I grew up with sausage rolls in my dad’s bakery and they’re still probably my all-time number one food,” says celebrity chef Paul Hollywood. “This elaborate plaited version is a great way to show off your pastry skills.
“The sausage meat is flavoured with roasted peppers, fennel seeds and chilli flakes, but you can leave out these extras and just use your favourite sausages – it’ll still taste amazing.”
Sausage plait
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
1 quantity puff pastry (homemade or 500g good-quality ready-made)
Plain flour, to dust
For the filling:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed or grated
2 tsp fennel seeds
½ tsp dried chilli flakes
2 x 400g packs of good-quality sausages
450g jar roasted peppers
To finish:
1 medium egg, beaten, to glaze
A small handful of poppy seeds
Method:
1. For the filling, heat the olive oil in a small frying pan, add the onion and cook over a medium-low heat for 7–10 minutes until softened. Add the garlic, fennel seeds and chilli flakes and sauté for another minute. Transfer to a medium bowl and leave to cool.
2. Peel away the skins from the sausages and then add the sausage meat to the cooled onion mix. Mix well with your hand until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.
3. Heat your oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
4. Drain the peppers, cut them lengthways to open them up and pat dry on kitchen paper.
5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to a 35 x 40cm rectangle. Arrange half of the roasted peppers down the centre of the pastry. Now form the sausage mix into a log that will cover the centre third of the pastry. Lay the sausage log on top of the peppers and then arrange the remaining peppers on top.
6. Using a small knife, make diagonal cuts in the pastry down either side of the sausage filling, spacing them 1.5–2cm apart. Fold the strips in over the filling alternately to create a plait and seal the ends.
7. Brush the pastry with beaten egg and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake the plait in the oven for 35–45 minutes until crisp and piping hot. Leave to stand for 10 minutes before slicing. It is delicious hot or cold.
Recipe from ‘Celebrate’ by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments