Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“I grew up with sausage rolls in my dad’s bakery and they’re still probably my all-time number one food,” says celebrity chef Paul Hollywood. “This elaborate plaited version is a great way to show off your pastry skills.

“The sausage meat is flavoured with roasted peppers, fennel seeds and chilli flakes, but you can leave out these extras and just use your favourite sausages – it’ll still taste amazing.”

Sausage plait

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

1 quantity puff pastry (homemade or 500g good-quality ready-made)

Plain flour, to dust

For the filling:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed or grated

2 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

2 x 400g packs of good-quality sausages

450g jar roasted peppers

To finish:

1 medium egg, beaten, to glaze

A small handful of poppy seeds

Method:

1. For the filling, heat the olive oil in a small frying pan, add the onion and cook over a medium-low heat for 7–10 minutes until softened. Add the garlic, fennel seeds and chilli flakes and sauté for another minute. Transfer to a medium bowl and leave to cool.

2. Peel away the skins from the sausages and then add the sausage meat to the cooled onion mix. Mix well with your hand until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.

3. Heat your oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

4. Drain the peppers, cut them lengthways to open them up and pat dry on kitchen paper.

5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to a 35 x 40cm rectangle. Arrange half of the roasted peppers down the centre of the pastry. Now form the sausage mix into a log that will cover the centre third of the pastry. Lay the sausage log on top of the peppers and then arrange the remaining peppers on top.

6. Using a small knife, make diagonal cuts in the pastry down either side of the sausage filling, spacing them 1.5–2cm apart. Fold the strips in over the filling alternately to create a plait and seal the ends.

7. Brush the pastry with beaten egg and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake the plait in the oven for 35–45 minutes until crisp and piping hot. Leave to stand for 10 minutes before slicing. It is delicious hot or cold.

Recipe from ‘Celebrate’ by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26).