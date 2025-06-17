Paul Hollywood’s coconut and passionfruit traybake is the easy showstopper you need this weekend
The Great British Bake Off judge shares a nostalgic traybake recipe from his new cookbook ‘Celebrate’ – plus his tip for perfect squares every time
“Traybakes remind me of village fetes and bake sales as a kid,” says The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood. “I remember making them when I was a cub scout. They’re a great way to get into baking, and you can play around with different flavours and toppings.
“One thing to remember is to leave them to cool before you slice up – don’t rush it.”
Coconut and passionfruit traybake
Makes: 12 squares
Ingredients:
200g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra to grease
200g caster sugar
Finely grated zest of 2 limes
3 large eggs, at room temperature, beaten
200g self-raising flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
100g desiccated coconut
3 tbsp milk
For the topping:
250g mascarpone
1 tbsp icing sugar
Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes
3 passion fruit
25g toasted coconut flakes
Method:
1. Heat your oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Grease a 30 x 23cm baking tin, 5cm deep, and line with baking paper.
2. In a large bowl, beat the butter, sugar and lime zest together, using a hand-held electric whisk, until light and fluffy. Gradually add the beaten eggs, beating well after each addition and adding a spoonful of flour halfway through. Add the vanilla extract and stir in.
3. Using a spatula or large metal spoon, carefully fold in the rest of the flour and the desiccated coconut. Finally, incorporate the milk until smoothly combined.
4. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and gently smooth the surface to level. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until risen and springy to the touch.
5. Leave the sponge to cool in the tin for 10 minutes then carefully turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.
6. For the topping, in a bowl, mix the mascarpone with the icing sugar and lime juice. Cut each passion fruit in half and scoop out the seeds and juice into a small bowl. Add half of the passion fruit pulp to the mascarpone and stir to mix; save the rest for decoration.
7. Spread the mascarpone over the top of the cooled sponge, using a palette knife. Trickle over the remaining passion fruit pulp and sprinkle with the toasted coconut flakes and grated lime zest to finish. Cut into squares to serve.
‘Celebrate’ by Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26).
