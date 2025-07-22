Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

This orange, radish and olive salad is a fresh twist on Moroccan flavours

Zesty citrus, salty olives and a spiced cumin dressing make this colourful salad from Yasmin Khan’s ‘Sabzi’ a bold and refreshing side – perfect for spring or summer eating

Camilla Foster
Wednesday 09 July 2025 07:00 EDT
Comments
This striking salad balances sweet citrus, crunchy radish and salty olives with a smoky cumin dressing – a fresh, North African-inspired dish that sings of summer
This striking salad balances sweet citrus, crunchy radish and salty olives with a smoky cumin dressing – a fresh, North African-inspired dish that sings of summer (Jonathan Gregson)

“Vibrant and refreshing, this Moroccan-inspired salad is tossed with a cumin and paprika dressing, evoking, in my mind, the heady and aromatic scents of North African souks,” says Yasmin Khan. “This is a salad where the ingredients can vary immensely – from the acidity of the oranges to the saltiness of the olives – so use your judgement and adjust the quantities if necessary.

“If your black olives are particularly salty, you can also leave them to soak in cold water for 10 minutes and then drain. I like to use blood oranges when they are in season, or a combination of regular and blood oranges for a more vivid visual appeal.”

Orange, radish and olive salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

5 or 6 blood oranges or 4 large navel oranges

2 or 3 radishes, very thinly sliced

60g Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced

Finely chopped coriander leaves, for serving

Aleppo pepper or other mild chilli flakes, for serving

For the dressing:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

½ garlic clove, crushed

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp sweet paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. To make the dressing, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, paprika, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside for the flavours to infuse.

2. Peel the oranges and slice into thin discs. This is best achieved by cutting the top and bottom off each orange, placing it on a chopping board, and using a sharp knife to slice down the sides, removing the rind and pith.

3. Put the oranges in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. With your hands, very carefully mix in the dressing, then lift out the orange slices and arrange on a serving plate.

4. Add the radishes and olives to the bowl with the remainder of the dressing and mix well. Strew the radishes and olives over the oranges, pour over any remaining dressing, and finish with a sprinkle of chopped coriander and chilli flakes.

Recipe from ‘Sabzi: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes for Every Day’ by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in