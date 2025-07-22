This orange, radish and olive salad is a fresh twist on Moroccan flavours
Zesty citrus, salty olives and a spiced cumin dressing make this colourful salad from Yasmin Khan’s ‘Sabzi’ a bold and refreshing side – perfect for spring or summer eating
“Vibrant and refreshing, this Moroccan-inspired salad is tossed with a cumin and paprika dressing, evoking, in my mind, the heady and aromatic scents of North African souks,” says Yasmin Khan. “This is a salad where the ingredients can vary immensely – from the acidity of the oranges to the saltiness of the olives – so use your judgement and adjust the quantities if necessary.
“If your black olives are particularly salty, you can also leave them to soak in cold water for 10 minutes and then drain. I like to use blood oranges when they are in season, or a combination of regular and blood oranges for a more vivid visual appeal.”
Orange, radish and olive salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
5 or 6 blood oranges or 4 large navel oranges
2 or 3 radishes, very thinly sliced
60g Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced
Finely chopped coriander leaves, for serving
Aleppo pepper or other mild chilli flakes, for serving
For the dressing:
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
½ garlic clove, crushed
½ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp sweet paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. To make the dressing, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, paprika, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside for the flavours to infuse.
2. Peel the oranges and slice into thin discs. This is best achieved by cutting the top and bottom off each orange, placing it on a chopping board, and using a sharp knife to slice down the sides, removing the rind and pith.
3. Put the oranges in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. With your hands, very carefully mix in the dressing, then lift out the orange slices and arrange on a serving plate.
4. Add the radishes and olives to the bowl with the remainder of the dressing and mix well. Strew the radishes and olives over the oranges, pour over any remaining dressing, and finish with a sprinkle of chopped coriander and chilli flakes.
Recipe from ‘Sabzi: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes for Every Day’ by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury Publishing, £26)
