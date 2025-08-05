Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With temperatures in England set to soar as high as 37C, the last thing anyone wants is to crank up the oven and turn their kitchen into a sauna. But that doesn’t mean dinner has to be dull. As searches for “how to keep cool” spike by more than 120 per cent, many are looking for smarter ways to cook through the heatwave – and the answer lies in your appliances.

From combi microwaves to induction hobs and clever extractor fans, there are plenty of ways to keep mealtimes fresh without heating up your home. Leading kitchen experts at Wren Kitchens have shared four fuss-free recipes that skip the oven entirely, along with practical tips to make your kitchen feel cooler and more efficient during the summer months.

Whether it’s a lemony microwave risotto, a zesty prawn pasta or a solo shakshuka in minutes, these heatwave-friendly recipes prove you can stay cool and eat well.

Summer risotto with peas, lemon and mint

This entire recipe is cooked in the microwave, reducing heat levels, making it perfect for small kitchens.

Combi microwaves are best for cooking, and can either have a microwave and grill combo or a microwave and oven combo. These are bigger, more powerful and versatile, making them perfect for larger dishes and batch cooking.

If you’re hosting over summer, warming drawers are also a great alternative to ovens for keeping dishes warm ahead of serving.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

150g risotto rice (eg Arborio)

500ml hot vegetable stock

100g frozen peas

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsp grated Parmesan (optional, or use nutritional yeast for vegan option)

Small handful of fresh mint, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

1. Soften aromatics: in a large microwave-safe bowl, add olive oil, chopped onion and garlic. Cover loosely and microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes until softened.

2. Add rice: stir in the risotto rice. Microwave uncovered for 1 minute to toast slightly.

3. Add stock and start cooking: pour in about 400ml of the hot vegetable stock. Stir, cover loosely, and microwave on high for 10 minutes.

4. Add peas and remaining stock: stir in the frozen peas and remaining stock. Microwave for 6-8 more minutes, stirring halfway through, until the rice is tender and creamy (add a splash more water or stock if needed).

5. Finish and season: stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice, Parmesan (if using), chopped mint, salt and pepper. Microwave for another 1 minute to warm through.

Lemony courgette and chickpea orzo

open image in gallery A one-pan wonder that’s light, bright and ready in minutes – use a ducted extractor to keep steam (and tempers) down in sweltering weather ( Wren Kitchens )

This recipe is made on the hob in one pan. However, ducted extractor fans should lower the amount of heat and steam emitted to keep your kitchen cooler.

Ducted extractors work by drawing up steam and odours and venting them outside the building through a hole in the wall. Whereas, recirculated (or non-ducted) extractors work by drawing up the steam and cooking smells, running them through a filter, and pushing the hot air back into the room.

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients:

150g orzo (or other small pasta like macaroni)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 courgette, grated or finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp plain yoghurt or dairy-free alternative (optional for creaminess)

Handful of fresh parsley or mint (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: 1 tbsp grated Parmesan or nutritional yeast for added flavour

Method:

1. Cook the orzo: bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the orzo according to the packet (usually about 8-10 mins). Drain and set aside.

2. Sauté veg: in the same pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and courgette. Cook for 3-4 mins until softened

3. Add chickpeas: stir in the chickpeas and let them warm through for another 2 mins. Season with salt, pepper and lemon zest.

4. Combine everything: return the cooked orzo to the pan. Add lemon juice and stir well. Fold in the yoghurt (if using) for creaminess.

Lemon and herb prawn spaghetti

open image in gallery Induction hobs are your best friend in a heatwave – this zesty prawn pasta comes together fast, with minimal heat and maximum flavour ( stock.adobe.com )

This fresh summer recipe is perfect for making on the hob too; however, if you’re trying to reduce heat levels, certain hobs are better than others.

Induction hobs emit significantly less heat compared to gas or ceramic. The main reason for this is that they radiate an electromagnetic field that only heats the pan, not the air around it. Gas, on the other hand, uses an open flame to heat the pan. This causes a lot of heat to escape and warm up the area around the flame, which is especially noticeable in a small kitchen.

Stick to the microwave if you own gas hobs and want to keep your kitchen cool.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

180-200g dried spaghetti

1 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

200g raw king prawns (peeled and deveined)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp butter (optional for richness)

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Small handful fresh parsley, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

Optional: grated parmesan or pecorino to finish

Method:

1. Cook the spaghetti: bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti according to packet instructions until al dente. Drain, reserving a little pasta water.

2. Cook the prawns: meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant

3. Add prawns and lemon: add the prawns, lemon zest, and chilli flakes (if using). Cook for 3-4 minutes, turning until the prawns are pink and opaque.

4. Bring it together: add the drained spaghetti to the pan along with lemon juice, butter (if using), and a splash of reserved pasta water to loosen. Toss to coat everything in the sauce.

5. Finish and serve: season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir through chopped parsley and serve with a grating of parmesan if desired.

Microwave shakshuka for one

open image in gallery Big brunch energy, no oven required – this solo shakshuka is speedy, satisfying, and ideal when it’s too hot to share your kitchen with anyone ( stock.adobe.com )

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

½ tbsp olive oil

½ small onion, finely chopped

½ red pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp smoked paprika

Pinch of chili flakes (optional)

200g (about ½ can) chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg

Optional toppings: crumbled feta, chopped parsley, crusty bread or pita

Method:

1. Cook the base: in a microwave-safe bowl or deep dish, mix the olive oil, chopped onion, red pepper and garlic. Microwave uncovered for 2 to 3 minutes until soft.

2. Add the spices and tomatoes: stir in cumin, smoked paprika, chili flakes and chopped tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes more, until bubbling.

3. Add the egg: make a small well in the centre of the sauce and carefully crack in the egg. Cover the bowl loosely with a plate or microwave-safe lid. Microwave for 1 to 1½ minutes, checking every 20 seconds until the white is set but the yolk is still runny (or to your preference).

4. Finish and serve: top with crumbled feta and parsley if using. Serve with warm bread or toast for dipping.