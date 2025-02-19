Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This dish is an ode to my mother’s ability to meddle,” says Mowgli restaurateur Nisha Katona.

“When we first discovered McDonald’s in the UK in 1978, we would drive all the way to London for a Filet-O-Fish. In the back of our Ford Anglia, Ma would open her handbag and produce some homemade green chilli pickle and finely sliced red onion and set to work on her hard-won prize. As children, we were always mortified, but it turns out that mothers really do know best.”

Nisha Katona’s Indian fish finger sandwich

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil, for frying

125g gram/chickpea flour, plus extra for sprinkling

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground turmeric

1/8 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp ajwain seeds

1 tsp white poppy seeds

350g white fish fillets (haddock or cod work well), cut into 12 goujons

8 slices white bread, buttered

For the gherkin and coriander raita:

250g Greek yoghurt

Juice of ¼ lemon

½ tsp ground cumin

½ clove garlic, crushed

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp roughly chopped gherkins

Small handful fresh coriander/cilantro, roughly chopped

Method:

open image in gallery ‘30 Minute Mowgli’ is packed with punchy, fuss-free recipes ( Nourish Books )

1. Following manufacturers’ guidelines, add oil to a deep-fat fryer and preheat to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. If you don’t have a deep-fat dryer, simply put four centimetres of vegetable oil in the base of a large pan and set over a medium-high heat.

2. Sift the flour into a large bowl and add the salt, baking powder, ground turmeric, chilli powder, ajwain seeds and poppy seeds and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre and gradually whisk in around 150 mililitres cold water to make a thick batter.

3. Check the oil by carefully dropping a small spoonful of batter into it – if the batter bubbles and floats to the surface then it is ready. Sprinkle the fish goujons with a little flour, then dip them into the batter to cover, shaking off any excess. Carefully lower the coated goujons into the oil and fry for three to four minutes, until the batter is puffed and golden and the fish is cooked through. Set aside while you prepare the rest of the elements.

4. To make the raita, put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.

5. Spread each of the bread slices with some of the raita. Lay the goujons over half of the bread slices, then top the sandwiches with the remaining bread. Cut into halves and enjoy!

Recipe from ‘30 Minute Mowgli’ by Nisha Katona (Nourish Books, £25).