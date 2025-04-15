Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This is my homemade version of our family favourite go-to Friday night takeaway, and a very popular one it is too,” says The Picklesman, aka Nick Vadasz. “But if you really, really insist on a takeaway instead, be sure to open it up and ‘Vadaszle’ it with our Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut, then rewrap and devour!”

Tandoori-style chicken rolls with pineapple curry kraut

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 large boneless, skinless chicken thighs

For the marinade:

2 heaped tbsp Vadasz Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut, plus extra to serve

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

1 tsp tomato puree

2 tsp paprika

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 handful of chopped coriander, plus ½ handful extra, to serve

2 tbsp olive oil

1 or 2 big pinches of salt and pepper

For the curry ketchup:

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp Vadasz Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut or homemade Curried Kraut, finely chopped

2 tbsp of the brine

½ tsp sriracha

Salt, if needed

To serve:

2 large white or wholemeal wraps or fresh naan a good squirt of mayonnaise

Handful of chopped mint

Juice of ½ lemon

Method:

open image in gallery Part cookbook, part manifesto for Britain’s brine-curious, with recipes that go far beyond just jazzing up a sandwich ( Hamlyn )

1. First make your curry ketchup. Put all the ingredients for it in a small bowl and mix well. Taste and add salt if needed.

2. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl. Put all the marinade ingredients in a food processor or a blender and blend until smooth. Add this to the chicken and mix well to coat. Cover the bowl with clingfilm and leave the chicken to marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours, but overnight is best.

3. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan (425F), gas mark 7. Place the marinated chicken thighs in a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes or until well browned and cooked through (if using a probe thermometer, the temperature should be above 74C/165C). You might need to adjust the timings depending on how big your thighs are. Turn them over halfway through to get a good even colour on them.

4. Remove the chicken from the oven, transfer to a bowl or plate and leave to rest for a few minutes.

5. While the chicken is resting, cut four large pieces of greaseproof paper or foil and place on your work surface. Toast each of the wraps or naans directly over the open flame of your gas hob or in a hot, dry frying pan for a few seconds on each side, until warmed and slightly charred. Lay each flat on the paper or foil and add half a tablespoon of sauerkraut to each one.

6. Place the chicken thighs on a chopping board and cut them into big chunks or slices. Place on top of the sauerkraut, then spoon over a good zigzag of mayo, add the curry ketchup, chopped coriander and mint and finish with the lemon juice.

7. Roll up each wrap or naan as tightly as possible, wrapping it up in the paper or foil, then, using a sharp knife, cut in half, through the paper or foil, and turn each half outwards to show off the lovely colourful filling.

Recipe from ‘The Pickle Jar’ by Nick Vadasz (Hamlyn, £20).