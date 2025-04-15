Wrap battle: Nick Vadasz’s tandoori chicken roll is the takeaway killer
Forget limp late-night shawarma – The Picklesman’s Friday night roll comes locked, loaded and ‘Vadaszled’ with punchy pineapple kraut. Just add mayo and a squeeze of lemon
“This is my homemade version of our family favourite go-to Friday night takeaway, and a very popular one it is too,” says The Picklesman, aka Nick Vadasz. “But if you really, really insist on a takeaway instead, be sure to open it up and ‘Vadaszle’ it with our Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut, then rewrap and devour!”
Tandoori-style chicken rolls with pineapple curry kraut
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 large boneless, skinless chicken thighs
For the marinade:
2 heaped tbsp Vadasz Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut, plus extra to serve
2 tbsp Greek yogurt
1 tsp tomato puree
2 tsp paprika
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 handful of chopped coriander, plus ½ handful extra, to serve
2 tbsp olive oil
1 or 2 big pinches of salt and pepper
For the curry ketchup:
2 tbsp tomato ketchup
1 tbsp Vadasz Pineapple & Turmeric Sauerkraut or homemade Curried Kraut, finely chopped
2 tbsp of the brine
½ tsp sriracha
Salt, if needed
To serve:
2 large white or wholemeal wraps or fresh naan a good squirt of mayonnaise
Handful of chopped mint
Juice of ½ lemon
Method:
1. First make your curry ketchup. Put all the ingredients for it in a small bowl and mix well. Taste and add salt if needed.
2. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl. Put all the marinade ingredients in a food processor or a blender and blend until smooth. Add this to the chicken and mix well to coat. Cover the bowl with clingfilm and leave the chicken to marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours, but overnight is best.
3. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan (425F), gas mark 7. Place the marinated chicken thighs in a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes or until well browned and cooked through (if using a probe thermometer, the temperature should be above 74C/165C). You might need to adjust the timings depending on how big your thighs are. Turn them over halfway through to get a good even colour on them.
4. Remove the chicken from the oven, transfer to a bowl or plate and leave to rest for a few minutes.
5. While the chicken is resting, cut four large pieces of greaseproof paper or foil and place on your work surface. Toast each of the wraps or naans directly over the open flame of your gas hob or in a hot, dry frying pan for a few seconds on each side, until warmed and slightly charred. Lay each flat on the paper or foil and add half a tablespoon of sauerkraut to each one.
6. Place the chicken thighs on a chopping board and cut them into big chunks or slices. Place on top of the sauerkraut, then spoon over a good zigzag of mayo, add the curry ketchup, chopped coriander and mint and finish with the lemon juice.
7. Roll up each wrap or naan as tightly as possible, wrapping it up in the paper or foil, then, using a sharp knife, cut in half, through the paper or foil, and turn each half outwards to show off the lovely colourful filling.
Recipe from ‘The Pickle Jar’ by Nick Vadasz (Hamlyn, £20).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments