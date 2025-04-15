Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This is my homemade version of our family favourite go-to Friday night takeaway, and a very popular one it is too,” says The Picklesman, aka Nick Vadasz. “But if you really, really insist on a takeaway instead, be sure to open it up and ‘Vadaszle’ it with our Pineapple and Turmeric Sauerkraut, then rewrap and devour!”

Quick cucumber pickle

Serves: 6/makes about 800g

Ingredients:

3 cucumbers

25g fine natural sea salt

For the brine:

170g apple cider vinegar

100g water

2 heaped tbsp sugar

1 large garlic clove, crushed

1 big pinch of pepper

1 big pinch of caraway seeds

To serve:

Soured cream

Paprika

Method:

open image in gallery Part cookbook, part manifesto for Britain’s brine-curious, with recipes that go far beyond just jazzing up a sandwich ( Hamlyn )

1. Wash and drain the cucumbers, then peel them. Using a mandoline or the slicer on your grater, slice the cucumbers thinly.

2. Put the cucumber slices in a large mixing bowl, cover with the salt and mix well with your hands. You will notice that they begin to lose their juices quickly and diminish in size.

3. Sit a plate on top of the cucumber slices and leave for 20 minutes or so to draw out the juices even more.

4. While the cucumber slices are resting in their salty bath, make your brine. Put all the ingredients for it in a separate large mixing bowl and whisk briskly to help dissolve the sugar and salt. Don’t worry if they don’t dissolve completely, as they will do so during the brining process.

5. Squeeze the cucumber slices robustly over a colander to remove the excess liquid, then transfer to a salad spinner to expel more of the salty juices. When well and truly squeezed and drained, the cucumber will resemble coin-sized, wilted, pale green jewels. Have a taste, and if you think the cucumbers are too salty, please go ahead and rinse before adding to the vinegar.

6. Add the cucumber slices to your brine and mix well. Although the pickle is good to eat straight away, it’s best to let the cucumber absorb the brine for at least 20 minutes or so before serving in a bowl topped with soured cream and a dusting of bright red paprika. To store for later use, pack the pickle into two thoroughly cleaned Vadasz pots or other 400ml lidded storage containers and put in the fridge, where it will keep for several weeks.

Recipe from ‘The Pickle Jar’ by Nick Vadasz (Hamlyn, £20).