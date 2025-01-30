This vegetable peanut Thai curry is Nadiya Hussain’s favourite to make during Ramadan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Since discovering that my family ancestry links to Thailand, it is the cuisine that sits right beside my Bangladeshi cooking,” says former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, author of new cookbook Rooza.

“I am always learning and experimenting with Thai recipes. Of all the curries, this vibrant peanut vegetable curry is one of my favourites to make and share with my family, especially during Ramadan.”

Nadiya Hussain’s vegetable peanut curry with sticky rice

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

For the sticky rice:

600g Thai sticky rice (found in most supermarkets)

For the paste:

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 lemongrass stalk, roughly chopped

3 Thai red chillies

6 cloves of garlic

5cm piece of peeled ginger, roughly chopped

2 tbsps fish sauce

1 lime, juice only

2 tbsp chilli powder

1 tsp palm or brown sugar

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp shrimp paste

For the vegetables:

Oil, for frying

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 whole squash, peeled and chopped into chunks (700g)

4 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped into chunks

2 red peppers, chopped into chunks

2 x 400ml tins of coconut milk

400ml cold water

100g spinach, roughly chopped

To serve:

200ml oil

150g peanuts

Handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

Salt

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Rooza’ is bigger and bolder than Hussain’s other books and also incredibly beautiful ( Penguin Michael Joseph )

1. Before we do anything, let’s start by sorting out the sticky rice. By the time that is cooked, we will have this curry made. For the sticky rice, you need to make sure you wash it really well till the water runs clear. You can use the hot tap water to remove the starch. When it runs clear, drain the rice in a colander that has very small holes so the rice grains don’t escape.

2. Leave the rice to drain, then pop a pan on the hob that is big enough to suspend the colander at its rim. Pour some hot water into the base, bring the water to the boil and leave to simmer.

3. Put the colander in the pan, making sure the water doesn’t touch the rice grains. Pop on a lid that fits the top of the colander and leave the whole thing to steam for one hour 30 minutes. Occasionally check that there is still hot water simmering in the base. If it is lacking, just top it up with water from the kettle.

4. Now let’s make the paste by putting the onion, lemongrass, red chillies, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, lime juice, chilli powder, palm or brown sugar, ground cumin, coriander and shrimp paste in a food processor. Blend the whole thing till you have a smooth, even mixture. If you find it isn’t shifting at all, add a small splash of water. Once that is done, set it aside.

5. On to the vegetables. Pour some oil into a frying pan and get the oil lovely and hot. Add the paste into the pan and cook for five minutes till it looks dry and is much darker in colour. Now add the smooth peanut butter and mix through.

6. Lower the heat, get the squash, potato and red pepper in and give everything a good mix. Pour in the coconut milk and cold water and bring the mixture to the boil. As soon as it comes up to the boil, leave to simmer over a medium heat with the lid off for 30 minutes. As soon as the potatoes are tender, add the spinach in and mix through so it can wilt for five minutes.

7. To make the peanuts, pour the oil into a pan and get the oil hot. Add the peanuts and fry till golden brown. Drain on to a plate with kitchen paper and sprinkle over some salt. Be sure to use your leftover home-made peanut oil for other recipes when it has cooled down.

8. Now it’s time to serve. Take your sticky rice and serve some curry alongside, sprinkling over the salted fried peanuts and chopped coriander.

Recipe from ‘Rooza’ by Nadiya Hussain (Penguin Michael Joseph, £25).