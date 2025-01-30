Nadiya Hussain’s samsa recipe: The perfect sweet treat for Ramadan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Samsa is a traditional dish often made during Ramadan,” explains Nadiya Hussain, whose new cookbook Rooza is dedicated to the holy month.

“They are not like the samosas you frequently find, filled with spiced savoury meat. These are stuffed with a mixture of ground down nuts, sweet potato, orange and cinnamon. Doused in sweet syrup, they are then coated again with nuts. I like to serve mine with a simple strawberry coulis.”

Nadiya Hussain’s samsas

Makes: 7

Ingredients:

For the filling:

2 medium sweet potatoes

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 orange, zest only (reserving the juice for later)

100g walnuts, finely chopped

For the pastry:

150g butter

270g pack of filo pastry, ready-rolled (7 sheets)

100g pistachios, finely chopped

For the syrup:

Juice of an orange (see above)

100ml water

150g caster sugar

For the strawberry coulis:

227g punnet of strawberries

100g icing sugar

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Rooza’ is bigger and bolder than Hussain’s other books and also incredibly beautiful ( Penguin Michael Joseph )

1. Pierce the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, place directly on to a microwave plate and cook for 10 minutes till very soft. You can also do this in the oven.

2. Take out and leave to cool enough so they can be handled and then scoop out all the flesh and pop into a bowl. Mash to a smooth paste with the cinnamon, orange zest and walnuts. Set aside.

3. For the pastry, pop the butter into a pan and melt till brown. As soon as it starts to bubble and brown flecks appear, you have browned the butter. Take off the heat.

4. Preheat the oven to 190C and have a baking tray at the ready.

5. Cut the filo sheets down the length and create 14 strips of filo, leaving the sheets you’re not working with under a damp tea towel. Butter two sheets together. Take a dollop of the filling and place at the bottom of the end of the strip. Fold a corner over to create a visible triangle, encasing the filling. Now take the filled triangle and fold over again and keep going till you have a fully encased triangle. Make the other six and butter them all over with any leftover butter. Pop on to the tray and bake for 20 minutes.

6. Make the syrup by pouring the orange juice into a pan with the water and caster sugar. Bring to the boil and leave to simmer till the syrup is thick and golden.

7. Take the triangles out of the oven and dip straight into the syrup till completely coated, then coat with pistachios and set aside.

8. For the strawberry coulis, put the fresh strawberries, icing sugar and lemon juice in a food processor and blend. Serve alongside the samsas as a dip or a drizzle.

Recipe from ‘Rooza’ by Nadiya Hussain (Penguin Michael Joseph, £25).