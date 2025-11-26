Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It really happened! I was sitting at the desk where I am now, and I stood up. I was rummaging through the books at the back of the shelves and there was just this loud clunk,” says Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, remembering the day she wrote the introduction to her new cookbook, The Fast 800 Favourites.

“It was one of the chocolate bars he’d asked me to hide. It was a message from another world, really.”

She is talking about her late husband, the celebrated TV presenter, 5:2 diet and fasting pioneer and science writer Michael Mosley, who might have been committed to improving the nation’s metabolic health, but also had quite the sweet tooth.

Michael, 67, died on the Greek island of Symi in June 2024, after succumbing to heat stroke while on holiday with his family. Mosley’s love for her husband of 37 years is felt on every page of The Fast 800 Favourites, which brings together dishes from the pair’s own kitchen, and from the series of Fast 800 books they co-created.

“Really, it’s a tribute to Michael and the lovely recipes we put together over the years,” says Mosley, 64, who, the morning we speak, has spent “a ridiculous amount of time” going through their “really nostalgic” shared meals.

“I got absorbed in them. There’s something about recipes that are so personal, and you often remember them, and they have a feel to them,” she says thoughtfully. “I’m sitting here looking at Michael’s favourite breakfast, which was chorizo omelette. That’s one he used to cook. I would come down and it would be there, ready for breakfast, which was such a treat. He didn’t do that much of the cooking, but he absolutely mastered that one.”

She says it’s a recipe that defines the way they ate: “Not too starchy [or] sweet, but plenty of protein, plenty of fibre, and [a] healthy meal that keeps you full for longer.” It is how she’s almost always eaten, especially “once the children were a bit older and no longer living on chicken nuggets,” she says wryly of their four kids, now all grown up. “Michael, in the early days, liked his chicken nuggets too,” she adds with a laugh.

It is also how she still cooks, even when she’s cooking for one. “I did go through a short period of buying lots of takeaways, and then I got really fed up,” she admits, which is understandable, as grief can so easily make cooking for yourself seem utterly pointless.

open image in gallery Mosley has spent months revisiting the meals that shaped life with Michael ( Lezli+Rose )

“I could see people in the supermarket looking at my trolley sometimes, and it had completely, radically changed,” she says, but Mosley found her way back to cooking from scratch. “I feel better having eaten well. It’s been one of the things that has really kept me resilient. It’s so easy to have a glass of wine with your supper, or two glasses, and to just grab food as you pass, because why not? And this isn’t a moral thing. It’s a practical thing. When you’re not really paying attention to it, you’re not feeding your body and your brain as well as you could do, and it’s a time when you need every [bit of] resilience.”

The Fast 800 Favourites is Mosley’s second recipe collection to be published this autumn, following September’s Eating Together, which focuses on healthy meals the whole family can sit down to eat as a clan.

“There is that irony after Eating Together, that I’m not eating together, so to speak,” muses Mosley, but notes: “I have a lot of people who come through the house, which is really nice, family come and stay. People come for supper.

“I’m a big fan of promoting getting children and families around the table,” continues the retired GP, noting the many physical and psychological benefits of having dinner as a unit. “We did it as children. Michael did it with his family. And I think for us, it held us together. It was our core cement in the day.”

After Michael’s death, Mosley and their children made a pact to remember him by eating together, as they did the day he disappeared. “Yes, it’s very emotional,” she says quietly. “On the other side of it, we, the family, I think, are much closer in many ways since then, but we miss him hugely.”

open image in gallery ‘The Fast 800 Favourites’ brings together the dishes that defined the Mosleys’ table ( Short Books )

Working on two books in such quick succession and staying busy has seemingly helped Mosley tether herself. “It’s a difficult one when you are in bereavement, you never quite get the balance right,” she says. “To be honest, I have really enjoyed working. People have said, ‘It’ll catch up with you,’ and it might do, and it does at times, but I’ve had a lot of support.”

Michael was dedicated to boosting people’s metabolic health – which, when poor, can lead to chronic conditions, such as diabetes, non-alcoholic liver disease and sleep apnoea – mainly through diet and rapid weight loss.

“It’s about how your body processes energy from food,” explains Mosley, hence the Fast 800 books, which contain healthy, balanced recipes that are low in starchy carbs, revolve around a Mediterranean-style diet, and “fast days” where you consume 800-1,000 calories, “which is plenty for you to go into fat burning and lose weight, but also have some bright nutrients”.

The Mosley family, in honour of Michael, have partnered with King’s College London and the Chronic Disease Research Foundation to advance research in this area, to help people live longer and more healthily. It’s the importance of continuing “Michael’s amazing legacy” that drives Mosley on.

“He was really passionate about his work and improving the nation’s health. It felt important to do. I’m really pleased, and I feel very privileged to be carrying on his legacy, because he had such a huge impact. We had not realised quite how much an impact he had been making over the years,” she says. “The response [from people when he died] was so incredibly touching. It really did make a difference.”

Chorizo omelette

open image in gallery A reminder of Michael’s love for simple, protein-packed breakfasts ( Smith & Gilmour )

“This was one of Michael’s go-to omelettes, which he cooked to perfection,” says Mosley. “It has fabulous Spanish flavours, is high in protein and is easy to make. It’s even better topped with fermented veg, like sauerkraut which adds a delicious sweet, salty and tangy flavour, and is so beneficial to your health that you don’t need to count the calories.”

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 7 minutes

Per serving: 269 cals | Protein 19.4g | Carbs 2.8g

Ingredients:

½ tbsp olive oil

½ small onion, diced

4 medium free-range eggs

3cm piece cured chorizo, sliced and quartered

30g mature Cheddar, grated

60g cooked or leftover greens

½ tsp crushed dried chilli flakes (optional)

Method:

1. Place a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the oil and onion and sweat for two minutes.

2. Crack the eggs into a small bowl and whisk with a fork. Season well with freshly ground black pepper, then pour over the onion. Leave for 30 seconds to start to set, then use a spatula or wooden spoon to pull the egg into the centre of the pan, allowing the runny mixture to flow out into the empty space. Do this four or five times, working quite quickly.

3. When the omelette has started to set, add the chorizo, cheese and greens. Cook for another two minutes, then scatter over the chilli flakes, if using. Fold one half of the omelette over the other and slide onto a plate to serve.

Spicy salmon and butternut squash traybake

open image in gallery Healthy, no-fuss cooking that kept the family gathered around the table ( Smith & Gilmour )

Mosley calls this a “a lovely lunch dish”. “I’m a big fan of tray bakes because they’re so easy. You can expand them really easily. And we have a lot of people come through the house, and we just add to it,” says the food writer and former GP.

“[This has] lots of lovely fibre in it, nice and spicy. It’s got lots of lovely omega-3 in the salmon, and lots of protein. And again, it’s really filling. Keeps you full well into the day, and it tastes fabulous.”

“We all love traybakes – throw in the ingredients, let the oven do its bit, and hey presto. Here the mildly curried veg contrasts with the salmon in its creamy, spiced coconut sauce. This fabulous traybake includes many of Michael’s favourite ingredients, as well as having lots of protein.”

Serves: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Per serving: 512 cals | Protein 31.1g | Carbs 17.4g

Ingredients:

½ onion, sliced into wedges about 1cm thick

200g butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1cm dice

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

1 tsp medium curry powder

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ × 400ml can full-fat coconut milk

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tsp finely chopped fresh root ginger

2 salmon fillets (around 130g each)

2 tsp Thai fish sauce

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/Gas 6.

2. Place the onion, squash and red pepper in a baking dish or roasting tin and sprinkle the curry powder over the top. Drizzle with the olive oil and toss to coat. Roast the veg in the oven for 15 minutes.

3. Remove the tray from the oven and gently stir in the coconut milk, garlic and ginger. Place the salmon fillets on top, drizzle with the fish sauce and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Return to the oven for 10 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through.

Air-fryer tip: Preheat the air fryer to 180C, if needed. Prepare the vegetables as Step 2. Place the vegetables in the air fryer in an even layer and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the air fryer basket and gently stir in the coconut milk, garlic and ginger. Place the salmon on top, drizzle with the fish sauce and season. Air fry for another eight minutes until the salmon is cooked through.

Clare Mosley’s Persian love cake

open image in gallery Mosley’s ‘healthy bake off’ moment – a sweet treat grounded in her ethos ( Smith & Gilmour )

Of this lovely cake, Mosley says: “It looks absolutely magnificent. It’s got a fabulous texture and zinginess to it and a slightly exotic flavour. It does look like it has a lot of ingredients, but actually they’re all quick and easy.”

The retired GP admits, “I’m not a master cake baker. I keep it very simple. I’m not going to be on Bake Off anytime soon. Healthy bake off, maybe…” but adds that “you need to have sweet treats. And all the difference is that you’re not using white flour, you’re not using white sugar. The sweetness [in this] comes from fruit and it has lots of nutrients, and there’s more fibre, it’s not sending your sugars soaring.

“For lovely Michael, this enchantingly exotic concoction lives up to its name. Not sure I do it justice, but it certainly goes down well, with its tangy, orange-flavoured topping, and rich, nutty base. High in protein and nutrients, it has no added sugar, is low-carb and feels like a real treat… Enjoy!”

Serves: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Per serving: 273 cals | Protein 8g | Carbs 9.8g | Sugar 10.5g

Ingredients:

100g dried figs, finely chopped

60g coconut oil or butter

2 medium free-range eggs

60g shelled pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 oranges

100g ground almonds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 tbsp freeze-dried raspberries

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

For the icing:

60g full-fat cream cheese

1 tsp honey

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4. Line the base of a 20 × 10cm loaf tin with non-stick baking paper.

2. Place the figs, coconut oil or butter and eggs in a bowl and blitz with a stick blender for about one minute, until creamy but retaining some texture.

3. Stir in 40g of the pistachios, half the orange zest, the orange juice, ground almonds, cinnamon, cardamom, bicarbonate of soda, half the dried raspberries and a generous pinch of salt. Mix well, then add the cider vinegar and mix again.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and bake for about 30 minutes, until cooked through and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Turn out of the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.

5. To make the topping, mix the remaining orange zest with the cream cheese, honey and lemon zest in a small bowl. Spread it on to the cooled cake, then sprinkle the remaining chopped pistachios and dried raspberries on top.

Tip: This freezes well (so you don’t need to eat it all at once, as Michael was frequently tempted to do). You could use a loaf tin liner if you have one.

‘The Fast 800 Favourites’ by Dr Clare Bailey Mosley (Short Books, £26).