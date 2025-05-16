Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Stefano is the head chef of our cookery school – La Cucina Caldesi – and has created this recipe to have minimal sweetness and maximum flavour,” says food writer and author Katie Caldesi.

“They are also full of fibre from the nuts, chocolate and dates. Toasting nuts brings out the natural oils and gives them oodles of flavour. Smell them as they go into the air fryer and come out and you will see what I mean. If you are keeping your carbs very low, use erythritol instead of the dates.

“Leave these plain, top with whipped cream flavoured with vanilla or serve with Greek yoghurt, creme fraiche or soured cream, and berries.”

Stefanos’ squidgy chocolate, date and walnut brownies

Makes: 12 brownies

Ingredients:

75g walnuts

3 fat Medjool dates (approx 75g), pitted and roughly chopped, or 75g erythritol

100g dark chocolate (at least 85% cocoa solids)

60g butter, plus extra for greasing

3 eggs

50g ground almonds

Method:

1. Toast the walnuts on a crisper in the drawer at 160C for three minutes. Tip them out to cool before roughly chopping them.

2. If using the dates, soak them in 75ml of just-boiled water for a few minutes, then mash them to a pulp with a fork. If using erythritol, dissolve it in 50ml of just-boiled water in a small saucepan over a medium-high heat. Set aside.

3. Put a baking paper liner into a silicone liner.

4. Melt the chocolate and butter together in a bain-marie (a glass or metal bowl over, but not touching, hot water in a saucepan over a medium heat) or in a small bowl in the microwave. Set aside to cool.

5. Separate the eggs into two mixing bowls. Add the date or erythritol mixture to the egg yolks and stir through with a hand whisk or large spoon. Then add the chocolate mixture to the yolk mixture with the walnuts and ground almonds and stir again to combine.

6. Whisk the egg whites until just firm enough to stand in peaks. Use a large metal spoon to fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture. Pour into the prepared liner and smooth the surface.

7. Bake in the air fryer at 140C for 20 to 25 minutes. It is ready when the crust feels firm but there should be a slight wobble to it; it will continue setting as it cools. Remove from the air fryer and leave to cool to room temperature before removing from the paper liner.

8. Cut into 12 squares and serve at room temperature. Or put into an airtight container in the refrigerator once cool, where they will keep for a couple of days.

Recipe from ‘The Diabetes Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Katie Caldesi (Hamlyn, £22).