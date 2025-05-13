Scotch eggs, but make them low-carb – and crispier than ever in the air fryer
The humble Scotch egg gets a low-carb makeover in this easy air fryer recipe – all the crunch, none of the crash
“Scotch eggs were invented by Fortnum and Mason in 1738 for travellers heading west from London on train journeys,” says food writer and cookery school owner Katie Caldesi.
“Scotch eggs still make the perfect food-to-go today as they are robust and filling. I love to eat them with mustard, so I try to take this along with me, too. Add herbs if your sausagemeat doesn’t already contain them.”
Air fryer Scotch eggs
Makes: 4
Ingredients:
Extra-virgin olive oil
400g high-meat-content sausages or sausagemeat
2 tsp finely chopped fresh or dried rosemary
60g finely grated Parmesan, Grana Padano or Italian-style hard cheese
60g sesame seeds
Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
1 egg
4 soft-boiled eggs, cooled and peeled
Method:
1. Spray or brush a crisper in the drawer generously with oil. Score a line down the sausages, if using, and peel away the skins. Put the sausages or sausagemeat into a bowl and roughly divide into four portions.
2. To prepare the coating, mix all the dry ingredients together in another bowl. Crack and beat the egg in another bowl.
3. Take one portion of the sausagemeat and flatten it in your hand to just larger than your palm. Take a boiled egg and put it on the meat. Curl your hand around it and press it into a ball shape so that the egg is evenly covered with the meat. Repeat with the other portions of sausagemeat and boiled eggs. Wash and dry your hands.
4. Using one hand, dip each sausage-covered egg into the beaten egg to coat and then drop it into the dry mixture. Use the other hand to tip the bowl from side to side to coat the wet ball. Use the same dry hand to roll it around so that it is evenly coated. Lay the Scotch egg on a large plate and then repeat with the remaining sausage-covered eggs.
5. The Scotch eggs are best double-dipped to create a thicker, crisper coating, so take each one and repeat the process above, returning them to the plate.
6. Spray with oil from the top and put them, spaced apart, oil-side down, on the crisper. Spray the tops with oil.
7. Air fry at 200C for seven minutes, or until richly golden brown. Turn the eggs and continue to cook for five to seven minutes until richly golden brown all over.
8. Remove from the drawer and serve straight away or allow to cool to room temperature. Store in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Recipe from ‘The Diabetes Air Fryer Cookbook’ by Katie Caldesi (Hamlyn, £22).
