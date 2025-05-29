These lemon possets are almost too pretty to eat (almost)
Creamy, sharp and ridiculously simple, these lemony puddings are served in their own zesty little boats – the ultimate dinner party showstopper with zero fuss
“When you are lucky enough to have beautiful, leafy lemons, there is no nicer thing than halving them, scooping out the flesh (to squeeze) and filling them with lemon posset. The flavour of the rind perfumes the posset and provides a perfect picturesque vessel,” says food writer and lemon obsessive, Letitia Clark.
“You will need to scoop out four whole lemons, to create the ‘boats’ this is served in, but you only use the juice of two, so the pulp from the others can be used in another recipe.”
Lemon possets in lemon boats
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
90ml lemon juice (I use 2 large lemons)
400ml double (heavy) cream
90g sugar
8 hollowed-out lemon halves, to serve
Method:
- Combine the cream and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a low boil. Stir gently (the cream will expand a lot) and continue to cook for a minute or two, making sure the sugar has dissolved.
- Remove from the heat, and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Add the lemon juice to the cream mixture, then decant into your lemon boats. (Note: the boats need to be on a flat surface so the liquid doesn’t spill).
- Chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours, or overnight.
Recipe from ‘For the Love of Lemons’ by Letitia Clark (Quadrille, £28).
