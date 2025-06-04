Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The chia pudding for people who think they hate chia pudding

Chef Natalia Rudin isn’t usually a fan of the trendy chia pot – but with zingy lemon, sweet blueberries and creamy yoghurt, this one’s changed her mind

Lauren Taylor
Wednesday 21 May 2025 04:32 EDT
Tangy, creamy and topped with blueberries – this chia pot might just convert the haters
Tangy, creamy and topped with blueberries – this chia pot might just convert the haters (Issy Croker)

“Chia pots, or chia ‘puddings’ as they often get called, tend to be a bit like Marmite with the general public. Either you love them or hate them, and I’m usually in the latter camp, but this recipe is the exception,” says chef Natalia Rudin.

“I like to use enough lemon to make you want to suck your cheeks in but that is, of course, down to your personal preference. The lemon and blueberry combo keeps this fresh, light and rather delicious – even if I do say so myself!”

Lemon and blueberry chia pot

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

50g chia seeds

300g plain yoghurt of choice

360ml milk of choice (I use almond milk)

Juice and zest of ½ lemon

75g maple syrup

150g blueberries (ideally fresh, but frozen will work too)

Granola (shop-bought or homemade) to top (optional)

Method:

1. Mix the chia seeds with half of the yoghurt, the almond milk, lemon juice and maple syrup and leave to stand for 5 minutes.

‘Cooking Fast and Slow’ is packed with plant-based recipes that work whether you’ve got 15 minutes or a whole afternoon
‘Cooking Fast and Slow’ is packed with plant-based recipes that work whether you’ve got 15 minutes or a whole afternoon (Penguin Life)

2. Prepare the three pots you want to serve in by filling the bottom of each evenly with blueberries and then top with rest of the yoghurt.

3. Once the thickened chia mixture is ready, spoon it evenly over your pots of yoghurt. When you’re ready to serve, sprinkle with granola and lemon zest.

Tip: You can store these in the fridge, covered, for up to 3 days. Although oats don’t naturally contain gluten, make sure to use GF granola if you are coeliac.

Recipe from ‘Cooking Fast and Slow’ by Natalia Rudin (Penguin Life, £25).

