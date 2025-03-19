Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This deeply flavourful Korean-inspired dish traditionally features super-thin slices of tender, sticky beef that are bursting with umami flavour,” says Becky Excell, who is celebrating the release of her latest cookbook, Budget Gluten Free. “However, in case you didn’t notice, the price of any beef steak in supermarkets is quite shocking when you consider how little you’re usually getting.

“So, because of that, I often use thin-cut beef steaks, which gets you a generous amount for a reasonable price. Or, for a change that’s a third cheaper than beef, pork loin steaks work extremely well too – and you get more in the packet!”

Korean-style bulgogi beef or pork

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

395g thin-cut beef steaks or 480g pork loin steaks, cut into 3mm slices

Vegetable oil spray

100g frozen chopped onion or ½ medium leek, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, pared into ribbons using a swivel peeler

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds, plus a little extra to serve

1-2 little gem lettuce, leaves separated or shredded

For the marinade:

4 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

½ red apple or pear, grated

½ tsp ginger paste

½ tsp garlic paste (optional)

Small handful of spring onions green parts only, finely sliced

½ tsp ground black pepper

Method:

open image in gallery Budget gluten-free? Becky Excell says it’s possible – and no, you won’t be stuck eating sad cardboard bread ( Quadrille )

1. In a large bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients. Add the slices of beef or pork, cover and marinate in the fridge for anywhere from 15 minutes to 12 hours.

2. Lightly spray the base and sides of a large wok with oil and place over a high heat. Once hot, add the onion or leek and fry until softened. Add the carrot ribbons and stir fry until softened, then add the beef or pork and all of the marinade. Stir fry for three to five minutes until the beef or pork is cooked through, but don’t overdo it. Stir through the sesame seeds.

3. Serve with rice alongside shredded lettuce, or fill the lettuce leaves with the bulgogi and enjoy as wraps. Scatter the extra sesame seeds on top.

FODMAP: Use light brown sugar instead of honey, apple instead of pear, and swap the garlic paste for ½tbsp garlic-infused oil. Use leeks (green parts only) instead of onion.

Recipe from ‘Budget Gluten Free’ by Becky Excell (Quadrille, £20).