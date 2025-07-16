How to make José Pizarro’s Spanish baked rice with pork ribs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Ribs have a special place in my heart – they’re just irresistible, no matter how they’re cooked!” says José Pizarro. “In this recipe, while rice serves as the foundational ingredient, the ribs are the star of the show. Marinated to perfection, the ribs release their rich, savoury juices into the rice as they cook, infusing every grain with a depth of flavour that is mouth-watering and satisfying.

“The marinade is a bold mix of aromatics and spices, including the zest of lemon and sprigs of fresh oregano, enhanced by a good pinch of pimentón. Marinating not only tenderises the ribs but deepens the flavours. As the ribs slow-cook to tender perfection, their flavours combine with the lemon’s acidity, cutting through the richness and balancing the fatty succulence of the pork.

“This harmonious blend of tender meat, aromatic seasoning and refreshing citrus results in a dish in which the flavours dance together in unison. Paired with the soft, flavourful rice that captures all the essences of the marinade, this dish is both hearty and refined.”

Arroz al horno with pork ribs

Serves: 6

Time: 3 hours, plus marinating

Ingredients:

6 chunky pork belly ribs

200ml white wine

Pared zest of 1 lemon

4 sprigs of oregano

Good pinch of pimentón

75ml olive oil

1 large onion, finely sliced

2 red peppers, deseeded and sliced

3 large tomatoes, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

300g bomba or other medium-grain paella rice

700ml fresh chicken stock

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Put the ribs in a dish with the white wine, lemon zest, oregano and pimentón and marinate for one to two hours, or overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 140C fan (160C/320F/gas 2-3). Put the ribs in an ovenproof dish and cover with kitchen foil. Bake for two hours, or until tender.

3. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a paella pan or ovenproof dish. Fry the onion and peppers for 10 minutes until really softened, then add the tomatoes and garlic and cook for five more minutes.

Increase the oven temperature to 170C fan (190C/375F/gas 5).

4. Add the rice to the pan, then nestle the ribs into the rice, pouring in any of their juices. Pour over the stock, season well with salt and pepper and return to the oven. Bake for 40-45 minutes until the rice is tender and the ribs are browned, then serve.

Recipe from ‘The Spanish Pantry’ by José Pizarro (Quadrille, £28).