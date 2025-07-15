Fried cheese in a salad? This crispy Manchego and orange dish nails it
Golden, gooey Manchego meets sweet orange and peppery rocket in this crunchy, zesty salad that proves fried cheese belongs firmly in your mains
“This recipe is inspired by my much-loved fried gordal olives stuffed with Manchego, a big favourite at Pizarro restaurant,” says José Pizarro.
“Here, the creamy, nutty Manchego is fried until perfectly golden and crisp, bringing a warm, savoury crunch to the salad. Paired with peppery rocket and the vibrant sweetness of fresh blood oranges, the result is a dish that is both refreshing and deeply comforting. A simple honey-mustard dressing ties everything together, adding a zesty punch that balances the sweet, savoury and tangy flavours in every bite.
“For the best experience, serve the cheese straight from the pan while it’s still hot and melting. While it definitely shines in this salad, the fried Manchego also makes a fantastic tapa on its own, perfect for sharing or as an indulgent snack.”
Crispy fried Manchego salad
Serves: 4
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
150g rocket
2 oranges (or blood oranges, when in season), segmented
250g Manchego, cut into cubes
2 tbsp plain flour
1 free-range egg, beaten
100g panko breadcrumbs
300ml olive oil, for deep-frying
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Juice of ½ lemon
3-4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Put the rocket and orange segments in a large serving bowl.
2. Dust the Manchego cubes in flour. Dip in the beaten egg, then coat all over in panko.
3. Heat the olive oil in a small, deep pan to 170C (340F). Fry the cubes of cheese a few at a time until golden and crispy. Drain on paper towels.
4. Blend half the honey with the mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper, then whisk in the extra virgin olive oil to form a dressing. Pour it over the leaves and toss together. Drizzle the rest of the honey over the cheese and scatter over the salad and serve straight away.
Recipe from ‘The Spanish Pantry’ by José Pizarro (Quadrille, £28).
