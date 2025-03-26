Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Pang, TV chef and founder of the School of Wok, came up with the concept of a ‘wok clock’ to help his students organise their ingredients and cook more efficiently.

After prepping the veg and meat, it is placed in a circle in order of when to put them in the wok.

“Once you get into the habit of doing so, you’ll find cooking as a whole to be a much neater and more straightforward process,” says Pang.

Mung bean vermicelli with shiitake and mangetout

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 dried shiitake mushrooms

100g dried mung beanvermicelli (or glass noodles)

1 garlic clove

6 mangetout

½ carrot

1 spring onion

50g or approx 2 large handfuls of beansprouts

1 tbsp vegetable oil

For the sauce:

1 tsp chilli bean sauce

1 tbsp vegetarian stir-fry sauce (swapsies: oyster sauce)

½ tbsp light soy sauce

100ml vegetable stock

½ tsp pure sesame oil

Method:

open image in gallery Jeremy Pang’s latest book, ‘Hong Kong Kitchen’, delves into the city’s rich culinary traditions, from dim sum to cha chaan teng classics ( Hamlyn )

1. Soak the dried shiitake mushrooms for at least 1 hour, or overnight for best results.

2. Soak the mung bean vermicelli in hot water for 3-4 minutes, then drain in a sieve and run cold water from the tap through the noodles to prevent them overcooking.

3. Finely slice the garlic, and finely matchstick the presoaked and drained mushrooms, mangetout, carrot and spring onion. Pick the ends off the beansprouts and wash the sprouts well by soaking in cold water, running your fingers through them a few times, rinsing, then soaking once more in cold water.

4. Mix the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl or ramekin.

5. Now build your “wok clock”: place the garlic at 12 o’clock, followed by the carrot, mangetout, mushrooms, beansprouts, soaked vermicelli and then finally your sauce, clockwise around the plate.

6. Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok to a high heat. Once smoking hot, add the garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds, then add the carrot and stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Next, add the mangetout, shiitake mushrooms and the beansprouts and continue stir-frying for 1 minute more, then add the vermicelli, immediately followed by the sauce. Bring the sauce to a vigorous boil, then start to fold the noodles and vegetables through the sauce.

7. Once all the sauce is evenly coating both the veg and vermicelli, remove from the heat, scatter with the spring onion and serve.

Recipe from ‘Hong Kong Kitchen’ by Jeremy Pang (Hamlyn, £25).