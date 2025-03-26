Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Worcestershire, brown sauce and ketchup are a true show of how British food has been intertwined into Hong Kong cuisine,” says TV chef Jeremy Pang. “Unusual ingredients to find in typical ‘Chinese food’ perhaps, yet when combined with chilli oil and soy sauce, the balance of sweet and sour flavours marries seamlessly, creating the same flavour balance that Cantonese cuisine is so famous for.”

Cantonese pork chops

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 x 200-250g pork chops

1 red onion

Vegetable oil, for frying

Fresh coriander leaves, to garnish

For the marinade:

2 cloves of garlic

½ a thumb-size piece of ginger

1 spring onion

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp white pepper

1 tsp pure sesame oil

1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine

1 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp cornflour

For the sauce:

1½ tbsp dark soy sauce

3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

4½ tbsp Chinkiang black rice vinegar

4½ tbsp sugar

1½ tsp Chiu Chow chilli oil

Method:

( Hamlyn )

1. Slice the pork chop meat off each bone in one long sweep, keeping each chop as one whole piece of meat and reserving the bones, as they are great to cook too.

2. Turn your cleaver upside down and, using the blunt end (careful not to hold the blade!), bash across the meat as many times as possible to flatten it out, making indentations along the pork and creating as much of a surface area as possible. This will begin to tenderise the chop and allow the marinade to really flavour the meat. Keep each pork chop in one large piece at this stage.

3. Once the pork is flattened, a similar thickness to an escalope, mix the marinade ingredients in a bowl and massage them into the bashed-out meat and the bones until they are completely coated. Leave to marinate in the fridge, ideally overnight, and for a minimum of 1 hour.

4. When ready to make the dish, finely slice the red onion and set aside. Mix the sauce ingredients together in a bowl and stir well until the sugar has fully dissolved.

5. Half-fill a medium pot, wok or deep-fryer with vegetable oil and heat to 180°C, or use a wooden skewer or wooden chopstick to test by placing the tip in the oil: if the wood starts to fizz after a second or so, the oil is hot enough. Using a slotted spoon or a Chinese frying skimmer, first lay the marinated pork chop bones in the oil and deep-fry them for 5 minutes.

6. Remove the bones and drain well on kitchen paper, then lay the marinated pieces of pork in the fryer one by one, so they don’t stick together. Deep-fry the pork for 2–3 minutes on a high heat, until crispy and brown on the outside, then remove and drain with the bones.

7. At this point, roughly chop the fried pork meat into bite-size portions (roughly 3cm squares). Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok to a high heat. Once smoking hot, add the finely sliced red onion and stir-fry for 30 seconds or so. Pour in the sauce and bring to a vigorous boil, then add the bones and the pieces of fried pork meat and toss 2 or 3 times. Serve immediately, garnished with coriander leaves.

Recipe from ‘Hong Kong Kitchen’ by Jeremy Pang (Hamlyn, £25).