What could be better than roast potatoes? Add cheese, says James Martin
The only thing better than a golden roast potato? One topped with a blanket of grated Parmesan. James Martin’s twist on the classic roastie adds a layer of cheesy, crispy perfection – ideal for elevating your Sunday lunch
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
What could be better than a crispy, golden roast potato? Well, the answer is one covered with a dusting of grated Parmesan to provide another layer of flavour and cheesy deliciousness,” says chef James Martin. “These are perfect served as part of a roast dinner.”
Parmesan roasties
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
2kg King Edward potatoes, peeled
100g beef dripping
50ml olive oil
50g butter
100g parmesan, grated
Sea salt
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/400F/gas 6.
2. Cut the larger potatoes in half, then pop them all into a pan of boiling salted water. Bring back to the boil and cook for 3-4 minutes. Drain and shake in the colander.
3. Place a roasting tray in the oven with the beef dripping, oil and butter and when hot and sizzling, tip in the potatoes. Roast for 40-45 minutes.
4. Remove from the oven, top with the Parmesan and slightly crush the potatoes with the back of a spoon. Return to the oven for a further 10 minutes until crisp and golden.
‘Cheese’ by James Martin (Quadrille, £25).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments