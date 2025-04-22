Jump to content
Independent
This Indian-style hispi cabbage is not your average side dish

Give the humble cabbage a bold makeover with spices, charred edges and sesame yoghurt – straight from the menu of London’s latest fine dining opening

Lauren Taylor
Wednesday 09 April 2025 03:02 EDT
Try this cabbage on a grill or BBQ for authentic char
Try this cabbage on a grill or BBQ for authentic char (Vatavaran)

Give restaurant-classic hispi cabbage an Indian twist with spices. Chef Rohit Ghai serves this dish up in his new restaurant Vatavaran in London.

Hispi cabbage with sesame-spiced yoghurt

Serves: 2-3 as a side dish

Ingredients:

1 hispi cabbage

For the glaze:

100g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

15g mint leaves

10 garlic cloves

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp coarse black pepper

4 green chillies (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

100ml olive oil

Salt, to taste

For the sesame-spiced yoghurt:

8-10 fried garlic cloves, finely chopped or mashed

1 tsp dried mint

2 tbsp sesame paste

50g yoghurt

1 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Method:

1. Make the sesame-spiced yoghurt: mix all ingredients in a bowl, adjust seasoning to personal preference, and refrigerate until needed.

2. Make the glaze: blend all ingredients into a fine, thick paste. Adjust spice level by increasing or reducing green chillies.

3. Preheat the oven to 180C or heat a barbecue.

4. Bring a pot of water to a boil, add salt, and blanch the Hispi cabbage for 30 seconds.

5. Transfer to ice-cold water to stop cooking, then drain on a kitchen towel and cut into four wedges, keeping the core intact

6. Cook the cabbage: If using a frying pan (rather than grill), heat it until hot but not smoking. Sear the cabbage wedges cut-side down for 6-8 minutes until golden and charred. Flip and cook for another 6-8 minutes.

7. Apply the glaze and transfer to a baking tray, cut-side up. Roast in the oven for 6-8 minutes until the stalks are tender

8. Serve hot with sesame-spiced yoghurt.

