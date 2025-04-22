This Indian-style hispi cabbage is not your average side dish
Give the humble cabbage a bold makeover with spices, charred edges and sesame yoghurt – straight from the menu of London’s latest fine dining opening
Give restaurant-classic hispi cabbage an Indian twist with spices. Chef Rohit Ghai serves this dish up in his new restaurant Vatavaran in London.
Hispi cabbage with sesame-spiced yoghurt
Serves: 2-3 as a side dish
Ingredients:
1 hispi cabbage
For the glaze:
100g fresh coriander, roughly chopped
15g mint leaves
10 garlic cloves
2 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp coarse black pepper
4 green chillies (adjust to taste)
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
100ml olive oil
Salt, to taste
For the sesame-spiced yoghurt:
8-10 fried garlic cloves, finely chopped or mashed
1 tsp dried mint
2 tbsp sesame paste
50g yoghurt
1 tsp garam masala
Salt, to taste
Method:
1. Make the sesame-spiced yoghurt: mix all ingredients in a bowl, adjust seasoning to personal preference, and refrigerate until needed.
2. Make the glaze: blend all ingredients into a fine, thick paste. Adjust spice level by increasing or reducing green chillies.
3. Preheat the oven to 180C or heat a barbecue.
4. Bring a pot of water to a boil, add salt, and blanch the Hispi cabbage for 30 seconds.
5. Transfer to ice-cold water to stop cooking, then drain on a kitchen towel and cut into four wedges, keeping the core intact
6. Cook the cabbage: If using a frying pan (rather than grill), heat it until hot but not smoking. Sear the cabbage wedges cut-side down for 6-8 minutes until golden and charred. Flip and cook for another 6-8 minutes.
7. Apply the glaze and transfer to a baking tray, cut-side up. Roast in the oven for 6-8 minutes until the stalks are tender
8. Serve hot with sesame-spiced yoghurt.
