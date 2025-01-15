Ditch supermarket cereals with this easy homemade granola recipe
Nutritionist Delicia Bale’s maple cinnamon granola is packed with nuts, seeds, and oats – a healthier, more satisfying alternative to ultra-processed breakfast cereals
“Most cereals in supermarkets are ultra-processed, so making your own granola is a good alternative option that is similar to cereal,” says nutritionist Delicia Bale, author of new cookbook, Unprocessed Made Easy.
“I like to serve mine with yogurt or milk and berries, and you can also use this granola as a topping for other breakfasts.”
Maple cinnamon granola
Makes: around 6 portions
Ingredients:
200g oats
60g flaked almonds
60g hazelnuts, chopped
50g pecans, chopped
50g desiccated coconut
50g pumpkin seeds
80g coconut oil, melted
100ml maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
2. Mix together the oats, flaked almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, desiccated coconut, pumpkin seeds, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt until well combined.
3. Spread the mixture evenly onto a lined baking sheet (you may need to split it between two sheets as if it is too thick, it won’t cook all the way through).
4. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the granola is slightly golden.
5. Leave to cool for around 30 minutes, then break into pieces.
Recipe from ‘Unprocessed Made Easy’ by Delicia Bale (Ebury Press, £20).
