How to make a healthier homemade pizza with a protein-packed crust
Forget takeaway – nutritionist Delicia Bale’s wholemeal Greek yogurt pizza dough and simple homemade sauce make this satisfying dish a breeze
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Nutritionist Delicia Bale’s new cookbook, Unprocessed Made Easy, provides easy swaps to reduce the ultra-processed foods you eat – including pizza.
“This pizza recipe features a wholemeal, Greek yogurt dough that is packed with protein, making it a really satisfying meal,” says Bale. “The pizza sauce is also simple to make yourself. I prefer using tinned cherry tomatoes for some recipes as I find them sweeter and much more flavourful.”
Mozzarella and cherry tomato pizza
Makes: 1 large pizza
Ingredients:
For the dough:
300g Greek yoghurt
135g self-raising flour
135g wholemeal flour
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp dried oregano
½ tsp garlic granules
Pinch of salt
1 tbsp olive oil
For the pizza sauce:
200g tinned cherry tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato paste
½ tsp Italian herbs
½ tsp chilli flakes
Salt and black pepper
For the toppings:
1-2 balls of mozzarella, sliced
Handful of cherry vine tomatoes, sliced
½ tsp chilli flakes
Chopped basil
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. Put the Greek yogurt, self-raising and wholemeal flours, bicarbonate of soda, oregano, garlic granules and salt in a bowl and mix gently until they are combined.
3. Roll the ball out into a thin circle around one centimetre thick and then use your fingers to form a crust around the edge. You may need to use some flour to stop it sticking to the surface.
4. Transfer to a large baking tray, drizzle with the olive oil and bake for 10-12 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, blend the sauce ingredients together until smooth.
6. Remove the pizza from the oven and top with your sauce, the mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, some salt and pepper and the chilli flakes, then place back in the oven to bake for 5-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and the pizza is golden.
7. Serve topped with fresh chopped basil.
Recipe from ‘Unprocessed Made Easy’ by Delicia Bale (Ebury Press, £20).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments