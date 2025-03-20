Jump to content
Forget the Croque – this haggis toastie is the Scottish upgrade you need

A Croque Monsieur, but make it Scottish. Patrick Dwyer and Carol Deeney’s famous ‘Jock Monsieur’ swaps out the usual fillings for haggis, ham and a velvety béchamel – and it’s every bit as indulgent as it sounds

Patrick Dwyer,Carol Deeney
Thursday 20 March 2025 02:00 EDT
Scotland’s answer to the Croque – and it might just be better
Scotland’s answer to the Croque – and it might just be better (Gareth Morgans)

“We call this Scottish Haggis Toastie ‘Jock Monsieur’ – our seasonal Scottish spin on a French classic, complete with haggis and velvety bechamel,” say Patrick Dwyer and Carol Deeney, the husband-and-wife team behind Scottish street-food cafe Deeney’s. “It’s delicious for Burns Night or any time you fancy an indulgent next-level toastie.”

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

13g butter, plus extra for spreading

13g plain flour

125ml milk

½ tsp english mustard

50g haggis

2 slices sourdough

90g gruyère, grated

2 slices ham

Method:

1. For the bechamel, melt the 13g butter in a saucepan, add the flour and stir continuously with a wooden spoon to make a paste. Cook for 2 mins, then gradually add the milk, stirring to a smooth sauce. Cook for 5-10 mins more, stirring, until thickened. Stir in the mustard, season to taste and set aside.

2. Heat the haggis – either microwave it on high for 30 secs or fry in a pan until crumbly and piping hot.

3. Butter the bread, then lay it butter-side down on a board. Spoon the haggis onto one slice, then top with two-thirds of the cheese and the ham. Top with the other slice of bread, butter-side up.

4. Preheat the grill to high. Heat a frying pan over a medium-high heat, add the sandwich and fry for 2 mins on each side, pressing down with a heavy saucepan to seal the filling, until melted and golden.

5. Smear a heaped tbsp of the bechamel over the sandwich, then sprinkle with the remaining cheese and grill until bubbling. Slice in half and serve.

Recipe from Ocado.com

