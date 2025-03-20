Forget the Croque – this haggis toastie is the Scottish upgrade you need
A Croque Monsieur, but make it Scottish. Patrick Dwyer and Carol Deeney’s famous ‘Jock Monsieur’ swaps out the usual fillings for haggis, ham and a velvety béchamel – and it’s every bit as indulgent as it sounds
“We call this Scottish Haggis Toastie ‘Jock Monsieur’ – our seasonal Scottish spin on a French classic, complete with haggis and velvety bechamel,” say Patrick Dwyer and Carol Deeney, the husband-and-wife team behind Scottish street-food cafe Deeney’s. “It’s delicious for Burns Night or any time you fancy an indulgent next-level toastie.”
Serves: 2
Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 15 mins
Ingredients:
13g butter, plus extra for spreading
13g plain flour
125ml milk
½ tsp english mustard
50g haggis
2 slices sourdough
90g gruyère, grated
2 slices ham
Method:
1. For the bechamel, melt the 13g butter in a saucepan, add the flour and stir continuously with a wooden spoon to make a paste. Cook for 2 mins, then gradually add the milk, stirring to a smooth sauce. Cook for 5-10 mins more, stirring, until thickened. Stir in the mustard, season to taste and set aside.
2. Heat the haggis – either microwave it on high for 30 secs or fry in a pan until crumbly and piping hot.
3. Butter the bread, then lay it butter-side down on a board. Spoon the haggis onto one slice, then top with two-thirds of the cheese and the ham. Top with the other slice of bread, butter-side up.
4. Preheat the grill to high. Heat a frying pan over a medium-high heat, add the sandwich and fry for 2 mins on each side, pressing down with a heavy saucepan to seal the filling, until melted and golden.
5. Smear a heaped tbsp of the bechamel over the sandwich, then sprinkle with the remaining cheese and grill until bubbling. Slice in half and serve.
Recipe from Ocado.com
