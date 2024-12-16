Bananas with benefits: This healthy dessert supports gut health and reduces stress
Try this healthy dessert of griddled bananas with blueberries. Packed with prebiotics, it's a sweet treat that’s good for your gut and stress levels
If you want a sweet treat without heaping on the sugar, look no further than nutritionist Angela Dowden’s recipe for griddled bananas and blueberries.
Dowden says: “Bananas contain prebiotics which feed your good gut bacteria. Slightly less ripe bananas have more prebiotics than overripe ones.”
Griddled bananas with blueberries
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 bananas, unpeeled
8 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt
4 tbsp oatmeal or fine porridge oats
125g blueberries
Runny honey, to serve
Method:
1. Heat a ridged griddle pan over a medium-hot heat, add the bananas and griddle for 8–10 minutes, or until the skins are beginning to blacken, turning occasionally.
2. Transfer the bananas to serving dishes and, using a sharp knife, cut open lengthways. Spoon over the yogurt and sprinkle with the oatmeal or oats and blueberries. Serve immediately, drizzled with a little honey.
Recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ by Angela Dowden (Hamlyn, £18.99).
