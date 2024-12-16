Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bananas with benefits: This healthy dessert supports gut health and reduces stress

Try this healthy dessert of griddled bananas with blueberries. Packed with prebiotics, it's a sweet treat that’s good for your gut and stress levels

Prudence Wade
Monday 16 December 2024 05:18 EST
Comments
Bananas, blueberries and honey are a match made in heaven
Bananas, blueberries and honey are a match made in heaven (William Shaw)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

If you want a sweet treat without heaping on the sugar, look no further than nutritionist Angela Dowden’s recipe for griddled bananas and blueberries.

Dowden says: “Bananas contain prebiotics which feed your good gut bacteria. Slightly less ripe bananas have more prebiotics than overripe ones.”

Griddled bananas with blueberries

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 bananas, unpeeled

8 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt

4 tbsp oatmeal or fine porridge oats

125g blueberries

Runny honey, to serve

Dowden’s book offers stress-busting recipes designed to help balance cortisol levels through healthy eating
Dowden’s book offers stress-busting recipes designed to help balance cortisol levels through healthy eating (Hamlyn)

Method:

1. Heat a ridged griddle pan over a medium-hot heat, add the bananas and griddle for 8–10 minutes, or until the skins are beginning to blacken, turning occasionally.

2. Transfer the bananas to serving dishes and, using a sharp knife, cut open lengthways. Spoon over the yogurt and sprinkle with the oatmeal or oats and blueberries. Serve immediately, drizzled with a little honey.

Recipe from ‘The Cortisol Fix Recipe Book’ by Angela Dowden (Hamlyn, £18.99).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in