Sticky, sweet and impossible to resist: The ultimate golden syrup cake

Simple, affordable, and straight from Becky Excell’s kitchen, this syrup-soaked cake is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Just add custard

Ella Walker
Wednesday 26 February 2025 05:29 EST
Comments
Golden, sticky, and dangerously good – don’t forget the custard
Golden, sticky, and dangerously good – don’t forget the custard (Hannah Hughes)

This “absolute classic” is one of food writer Becky Excell’s partner Mark and his dad Steve’s favourite desserts, “so I end up making this quite often!” she says. “Fortunately, the ingredients are all mostly super-simple store-cupboard essentials, so there’s certainly no need to break the bank for this one.

“Clearly it can be enjoyed and loved by all ages, so pour on the custard and serve this one up for dessert next!

Golden syrup cake

Serves: 9

Ingredients:

115g butter

115g light brown sugar

225ml golden syrup, plus 3 tbsp to finish

225g gluten-free self-raising flour, sifted

¼ tsp xanthan gum

1 large egg

150ml milk

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 140C fan/160C (320F). Lightly butter a 23 centimetre square baking tin (pan) or ovenproof dish.

2. Put the butter, sugar and golden syrup in a medium pan and melt over a low heat, stirring occasionally. Pour it into a large bowl and leave to cool briefly.

3. Add the flour and xanthan gum to the bowl and mix to fully combine using an electric hand mixer. Beat together the egg and milk in a jug (pitcher), then gradually pour it in, mixing as you do until you have a smooth mixture.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking tin and bake in the oven for 45-50 minutes until golden and cooked through.

5. Remove from the oven and, after a few minutes, prick the top all over and drizzle on the extra golden syrup, using a hot spoon so it drizzles fairly evenly.

6. Allow to cool and enjoy as a cake, in slices, or serve the ultimate way: hot with custard!

Recipe from ‘Budget Gluten Free’ by Becky Excell (Quadrille, £20).

