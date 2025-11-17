Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a reason Parmigiano Reggiano has earned its place on the British table – and few chefs understand its power quite like Gennaro Contaldo. The beloved Italian cook has been grating, shaving and snacking on the “king of cheeses” since childhood. Now, he’s sharing a handful of new recipes that show just how versatile it can be – whether it’s bringing a salty crunch to golden courgette fritters, a nutty depth to crisp roast potatoes, or a luxurious creaminess to Sicilian-style arancini.

This isn’t about fancy restaurant food, but about the kind of dishes Gennaro cooks at home: generous, simple and meant to be shared. Each one uses Parmigiano Reggiano at a different stage of maturity – from the delicate, milky notes of a young wedge to the deeply savoury crystals of an aged one – proving that a single ingredient can take you from fresh and zesty salads to rich, comforting feasts. It’s cooking at its most joyful: unfussy, flavourful and always with a handful of cheese.

‘Bruschette’ di Melanzane – Breadcrumbed aubergines with tomatoes

open image in gallery Crisp, golden and entirely bread-free – Contaldo swaps toast for aubergine to prove that Parmigiano makes everything better ( Supplied )

“This dish is a bit like a bruschetta but without bread, using aubergine slices instead. The aubergines are coated in a delicious mix of Panko breadcrumbs and 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO for that extra flavoursome kick and topped with marinated chopped tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano PDO shavings. You could use normal fine breadcrumbs, but I love the extra crispiness you get with Panko. Delicious served as part of a sharing platter or with some Parmigiano Reggiano PDO crispy potato wedges for a nutritious meal.”

Makes: 8

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized aubergines

4 eggs

Plain flour, for dusting

100g panko breadcrumbs

80g 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated

Salt and pepper

Olive oil, for drizzling

For the topping:

400g baby plum or cherry tomatoes

1 small garlic clove, diced

10 black olives (Taggiasca or Kalamata), pitted and roughly chopped

Pinch of dried oregano

Handful of basil leaves, finely chopped

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Generous shavings of 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan.

2. Prepare a large flat baking tray with parchment paper and drizzle over a little oil.

3. With a sharp knife, slice the aubergines lengthways into approximately 1.5 cm thick slices.

4. Place some flour onto a plate.

5. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with some salt and pepper.

6. In another plate, combine the panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO.

7. Dust each aubergine slice in the flour, shaking off any excess, then dip into the beaten egg and coat well with the panko and Parmigiano Reggiano PDO mix. Place the coated slices on the prepared baking tray and lightly drizzle with a little oil.

8. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, then turn them over and continue to bake for a further 10 minutes until golden.

9. In the meantime, finely chop the tomatoes and place in a colander over a plate – this helps to rid a lot of excess liquid from the tomatoes.

10. Place the tomatoes in a bowl and combine them with garlic, oregano, basil, olives, extra virgin olive oil, some salt and pepper to taste and leave to marinate for at least 5 minutes for all the flavours to infuse.

11. Remove the aubergines from the oven, place on a serving plate and top with the tomato mixture and shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO.

Insalata di Carciofi Crudi – Raw artichoke salad

open image in gallery Fresh, peppery and unapologetically simple, this salad shows that Parmigiano isn’t just for pasta – it shines just as brightly over raw veg ( Supplied )

“During artichoke season, usually from about the end of October until the end of spring, I love to make this salad. You have to buy the small artichokes with tender hearts for best results. The combination of crunchy raw artichoke slices with slightly peppery rocket marries so well with the rich taste of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO shaved all over the top. I have chosen a younger Parmigiano Reggiano PDO as it goes so well with salads. Delicious to enjoy as a light, refreshing lunch with some rustic bread or served as part of a meal to share.”

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

6 small artichokes

1 large unwaxed organic lemon

60g rocket

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

½ tsp mustard

12 or 18-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cut into small chunks

Method:

1. First, prepare the artichokes. With a small sharp knife, cut off the stalks, remove the leaves and scoop out the hairy choke. You will be left with just the artichoke hearts. Prepare a bowl of water with the juice of half a large lemon and place the artichoke hearts in the acidulated water to avoid them from discolouring.

2. In the meantime, arrange the rocket on a serving plate. Whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, juice of the remaining half lemon, mustard and some salt and pepper.

3. Gently pat dry the artichoke hearts one by one and finely chop. Scatter over the rocket, drizzle over the prepared dressing and top with lots of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO chunks. Serve immediately.

Patate al forno – Potatoes wedges

open image in gallery Proof that even the humblest spud can taste luxurious when showered with herbs, polenta and plenty of cheese ( Supplied )

“Liven up roast potatoes with a delicious mix of herbs and moreish Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. Choose 12, 18 or 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO depending on the intensity of flavour you want. Delicious served with roasted meats, grilled steak and fish or served as part of a sharing platter.”

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

750g red-skinned potatoes, cut into thick wedges, skin left on

50g polenta flour

70g of either 12, 18 or 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated

Needles of 4 rosemary sprigs, finely chopped

½ handful sage leaves, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Olive oil for drizzling

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan.

2. Place the potatoes into a large pan of salted water, bring to the boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain well and then either steam-dry or pat dry on a clean tea towel.

3. Place the potatoes into a roasting tin and drizzle olive oil all over them.

4. Combine polenta flour, grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, chopped herbs and some salt and pepper and coat the potatoes well with this mix. Return to the tin and roast for 20 minutes. After this time, increase the heat to 200C and continue to roast for 10 minutes until golden-brown.

5. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Frittelle di succhini, menta e Parmigiano Reggiano – Courgette, mint and Parmigiano Reggiano fritters

open image in gallery Light, crispy and dangerously moreish – these fritters are the sort of snack that vanish before they hit the plate ( Supplied )

“These moreish little fritters are a delight; the addition of 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, gives a richer more intense flavour. They are ideal to serve alongside other sharing plates or can be enjoyed with a mixed side salad for a delicious light lunch. Beware, once you start to eat them, you can’t stop!”

Makes: approx 12

Ingredients:

2 large courgettes (weighing approx 550g in total)

1 small garlic clove, diced

50g 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated and extra for shaving when serving

Zest of 1 lemon

½ handful of mint leaves, finely chopped

50g plain flour

4 egg whites

Salt and pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

Method:

1. Trim and coarsely grate the courgettes into a bowl and combine with a pinch of salt. Place a plate over together with a weight and leave to rest for about 5-10 minutes. This will ensure the liquid is exuded from the courgettes. Drain off all the exuded liquid. Then squeeze out the grated courgettes in your hands to eliminate any excess liquid.

2. Place the drained courgettes into a bowl and combine with garlic, grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, lemon zest, mint, flour, some salt and pepper.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiffened. Then fold this into the courgette mixture until it’s well combined.

4. Heat some vegetable oil in a pan over a medium heat. When hot, add tablespoons of the mixture and fry on each side for a couple of minutes until golden-brown. Ensure the fritters don’t burn, so if necessary, turn down the heat so the interior cooks. Once cooked, transfer onto kitchen towel to drain off any oil and immediately shave over a generous amount of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO.

Arancini con cremina – Arancini with a creamy filling

open image in gallery Sicilian street food, elevated the Contaldo way: crisp on the outside, oozing with umami-rich Parmigiano in the middle ( Supplied )

“These moreish rice balls are a popular Sicilian street food made with various fillings. I absolutely love them filled with a creamy sauce made with 36-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. The slightly more aged Parmigiano Reggiano adds a delicious, rich umami flavour each time you bit into the arancino. Perfect as a snack or served with drinks and chunks of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO for a delicious aperitivo or simply enjoyed for lunch with a green salad or to share with other dishes.”

Makes: 15

Ingredients:

For the risotto:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small celery stalk, finely chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped

250g risotto rice

80ml white wine

Approx 800ml hot vegetable stock

Knob of butter

30g 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated

For the filling:

20g butter

20g plain flour

185ml milk

75g 36-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, grated

Salt and pepper

For the coating:

4 egg whites

Plain flour for dusting

Approx 150g fine breadcrumbs

Abundant vegetable oil, for frying

Method:

1. To make the risotto, heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat and sweat the onion, celery and carrot for a couple of minutes until softened. Stir in the rice coating each grain with the oil. Pour in the white wine and, stirring all the time to allow it to evaporate. Add a ladle of hot stock and continue stirring until the rice has absorbed the liquid. Add more stock and continue cooking, stirring frequently, for about 15 minutes until the rice is cooked “al dente”.

2. Remove from the heat and stir in a knob of butter and 30g of grated 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. Pour the risotto onto a flat plate and leave to cool down slightly. Once cooled, place in the fridge, ideally overnight.

3. Meanwhile, make the filling. Melt the butter in a small non-stick pan, remove from the heat and whisk in the flour, add a little of the milk and continue whisking until you obtain a paste ensuring there are no lumps. Return the pan to medium heat and gradually add the remaining milk, whisking and cooking continuously until you obtain a thick bechamel-like sauce. Remove from the heat, stir in a little salt and pepper to taste and add the grated 36-month Parmigiano Reggiano PDO until well combined. Pour onto a plate and leave to cool. Once cooled, place in the fridge ideally overnight.

4. To make the arancini, sprinkle some flour onto a plate. Take the risotto and filling out of the fridge. Take handfuls of risotto and slightly flatten in the palm of your hand – you will find it easier if you wet your hands with cold water. Place a dollop of the filling in the centre and shape into a ball (roughly the size of a golf ball), ensuring the filling is completely covered by the risotto. Dust each arancino in flour and set aside. Repeat until they are all done.

5. Lightly whisk the egg whites until well combined (but NOT stiff) and coat the arancini carefully one by one with it, then coat in the breadcrumbs.

6. Heat abundant oil in a large, deep saucepan or deep-fat fryer. Add the arancini a few at a time and fry over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes until golden-brown. Drain on kitchen paper and serve hot or cold with grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO on top, or with chunks of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO on the side.