Quick, creamy garlic udon with chilli oil – the ultimate solo supper
This rich, sesame-laced noodle bowl comes together in minutes – perfect for when you’re short on time but still want something seriously satisfying
This is a quick udon to satisfy that craving for a warming bowl of noodles, says cookery writer Julie Lin – “even when I’m in a rush”.
She says: “Sesame paste can be easily found in Asian supermarkets now. It’s a brilliant store cupboard ingredient, which makes vegan broths nicely rich without being overpowering. This is one of my go-to meals for when I’m eating alone, as it’s such a quick recipe.”
Garlic udon in sesame and chilli oil
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
200g fresh udon noodles
2 tbsp Asian sesame paste
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tsp dark soy sauce
1 tsp rice wine vinegar
1 tsp white sugar
2 tsp Sichuan-based chilli oil, or to your taste, plus extra to garnish
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
3cm piece of root ginger, peeled and minced
2 spring onions, finely sliced
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Seasoning:
Black vinegar, salt, light soy sauce
Method:
1. Blanch the fresh udon noodles by plunging them into boiling water for 2 minutes. To stop the cooking process, submerge the noodles in icy cold water, then drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside.
2. To make the dressing, whisk together the sesame paste, both soy sauces, the rice wine vinegar, sugar, chilli oil and the minced garlic and ginger in a bowl until well combined. Add a splash of water until you get a creamy consistency. Adjust the seasoning to your taste.
3. Toss the cold noodles in the dressing, ensuring that each strand is evenly coated. Taste and add whichever seasoning station ingredients you feel like.
4. Pile the noodles into a deep bowl, scatter over the spring onions, then sprinkle on the toasted sesame seeds and a drizzle of the chilli oil.
Recipe from ‘Sama Sama’ by Julie Lin (Ebury Press, £28).
