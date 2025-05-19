Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“I became obsessed with salted egg yolk sauce after trying it at a restaurant in Singapore. It has an incredible, full-bodied flavour, a rich and velvety texture,” says cookery writer Julie Lin.

“There’s something so satisfying about salting your own egg yolks. The transformation of the yolk, as it solidifies, reminds me of an orange fruit pastille. Combined with evaporated milk – an ingredient used a lot in Malaysia due to the lack of fresh dairy farms – the richness is irresistible.”

Curry leaf chicken legs with salted egg yolk sauce

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

4 chicken legs, skin on

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salted egg yolk sauce:

2 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

3-4cm piece of root ginger, peeled and minced

4 baked salted egg yolks

10 fresh curry leaves, plus extra (optional) to garnish

2 fresh red or green bird’s eye chillies, chopped (optional)

3 tbsp evaporated milk

1 tsp white sugar

¼ tsp ground white pepper

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Sama Sama’ is a celebration of food, family and finding your own flavour ( Ebury Press )

1. If salting your own egg yolks: cover the base of a shallow plastic container with fine salt, 2-3cm deep. Use a spoon to make dents, then add a yolk to each. Cover them with more salt, then refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. The yolks should now have a sticky, gummy texture, perfect for layering on rice. They keep for 3 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

2. Preheat the oven to its lowest setting (about 60C/40C fan), place the yolks on an oiled wire rack and bake for 3 hours until dry and hard. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 months.

3. Combine the turmeric and chilli powder in a small bowl, then season with salt and black pepper. Rub this spice mixture into the chicken legs and let them marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or ideally overnight.

4. Heat a generous amount of vegetable oil in a heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Carefully lower the chicken legs into the hot oil and fry until golden and fully cooked. This should take about 10-15 minutes on each side, depending on their size. Once cooked, set the chicken aside on kitchen paper to drain any excess oil.

5. Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, then fry until fragrant. Add the salted egg yolks and cook, stirring continuously, until it becomes a creamy, emulsified sauce.

6. Add the curry leaves and chillies (if using), then stir for a further minute. Pour in the evaporated milk, then mix in the sugar and white pepper. Stir until the sauce becomes thick and creamy.

7. Once the sauce is ready, add the fried chicken and toss in the sauce until each piece is well coated. Serve hot, garnished with additional curry leaves, if desired.

Recipe from ‘Sama Sama’ by Julie Lin (Ebury Press, £28).