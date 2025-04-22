This Mangalorean fish curry brings the heat – and the comfort
Made with tamarind, coconut milk and a good hit of chilli, this classic South Indian dish is big on flavour and easier to cook than it looks
Mangalorean fish curry is known as ‘Meen Gassi’ and is traditionally made with sweet coconut and tamarind, as well as hot chilli.
Mangalore fish curry
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients:
500g stone bass fish
200g onion, very finely chopped
4 green chillies, slit
70g coconut milk
Oil, as required
2 tbsp coriander powder
1 tbsp red chilli powder
25g tamarind, soaked in warm water
1 tbsp turmeric powder
10-15 curry leaves
Salt, to taste
Method:
1. Marinate the fish: coat the fish with salt and turmeric, then set aside.
2. Extract juice from the soaked tamarind and keep aside.
3. To prepare the sauce, heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Sauté onions and chillies until golden brown. Stir in red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder. Cook for 1 minute. Add tamarind juice and ¾ cup water (or fish stock for more flavour). Boil for 4-5 minutes.
4. To cook the fish: Gently add the marinated fish pieces to the simmering curry in a single layer. Do not stir immediately to prevent breaking the fish. Let it cook undisturbed for 3-4 minutes on medium-low heat. Then, carefully turn the pieces using a spoon or by gently shaking the pan. Allow the fish to cook for another 3-5 minutes, depending on the thickness, until it turns opaque and flakes easily. Avoid overcooking, as the fish should remain tender.If opting for the pan-seared method, heat a little oil in a separate pan over medium heat. Sear the marinated fish for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Once done, gently place the seared fish into the prepared sauce and let it sit for a minute to absorb the flavours before serving.
5. Reduce the heat and stir in coconut milk and curry leaves. Simmer for 1 minute, then remove from heat.
6. Serve hot with plain rice or tawa roti, garnished with fried curry leaves and whole red chillies.
