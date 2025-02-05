Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fiery, tangy, and packed with crunch: Kwoklyn Wan’s chilli glass noodles

Spicy gochujang, tangy rice vinegar and crisp veggies give these glass noodles serious punch. Kwoklyn Wan’s quick and vibrant dish is an instant flavour bomb

Lauren Taylor
Wednesday 29 January 2025 02:34 EST
Comments
Elevate a plant-based dish with these Chinese flavours
Elevate a plant-based dish with these Chinese flavours (Sam Folan)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Chinese cuisine frequently incorporates chilli bean paste (doubanjiang) and Sichuan pepper in its dishes for depth and heat, says Kwoklyn Wan.

“The dynamic layering of flavours – spicy, tangy and umami – is a method cherished across East Asia for its capacity to transform a simple noodle dish into a complex and satisfying meal,” he says.

“These noodles take inspiration from Korean flavours, being bathed in a spicy, tangy sauce featuring gochujang paste and Korean chilli powder, then tossed with crisp beansprouts, carrots and cucumber.

“An explosion of texture and flavour in every bite!”

Red chilli paste glass noodles

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

100g glass noodles

150g beansprouts

60g carrots, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks

80g cucumber, cut into thin matchsticks

3 tbsp gochujang

1 tbsp gochugaru

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Method:

If you’ve ever wondered how to nail that takeaway taste at home, ‘Chinese Made Easy’ has the answers – no packet sauces required
If you’ve ever wondered how to nail that takeaway taste at home, ‘Chinese Made Easy’ has the answers – no packet sauces required (Quadrille)

1. Place the glass noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. After two minutes, drain and set the noodles to one side.

2. Place the beansprouts, carrots and cucumber into another bowl and pour over boiling water. Steep for two minutes, then drain.

3. Mix all the sauce ingredients together, except the sesame seeds, and stir thoroughly ensuring the sugar is dissolved. Now add the noodles and drained vegetables. Mix well, ensuring all the ingredients are covered in the sauce.

4. Transfer to serving bowls and sprinkle with the sesame seeds to serve.

Recipe from ‘Chinese Made Easy’ by Kwoklyn Wan (Quadrille, £22).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in