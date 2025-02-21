Jump to content
English carbonara: A clever twist on a Roman classic

Tom Sellers swaps pecorino for Old Winchester and adds briny pepper dulse to give carbonara a British upgrade. The secret? A silky sauce, not scrambled eggs

Tom Sellers
Friday 21 February 2025 01:00 EST
Comments
A carbonara with a British accent – Old Winchester and pepper dulse bring a bold twist to this Italian classic
A carbonara with a British accent – Old Winchester and pepper dulse bring a bold twist to this Italian classic (Handout)

Tom Sellers takes the Roman classic and gives it a decidedly British accent.

His “English carbonara” swaps pecorino for the nutty tang of Old Winchester, while Cacklebean eggs and pepper dulse – a briny, umami-rich seaweed – add depth and intrigue.

It’s a dish that feels familiar yet fresh, simple but smart. The secret? Timing. Stirring in the egg mix off the heat is the difference between silky sauce and scrambled regret.

“English carbonara” – Cacklebean eggs, Old Winchester and pepper dulse

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

240g spaghetti pasta

200ml egg mix

6g black pepper

10g Old Winchester cheese

10g pepper dulse seaweed (available at Waitrose or well-stocked grocery stores)

150g pancetta or smoked bacon

For the egg mix:

1 whole egg

5 egg yolks

50ml double cream

70g Old Winchester cheese

2g black pepper

2g salt

Method:

1. To make the egg mix place everything in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Get a large pot of seasoned water and bring to the boil.

3. Start to cook your pasta.

4. In a separate pan fry some pancetta until golden then add some pepper dulse.

5. Add your cooked pasta and pull the pan off the heat and add your egg mix and mix together. Very important the pan is not too hot at this point, or you will end up with scrambled eggs.

6. Serve and grate a healthy amount of Old Winchester cheese over the top.

