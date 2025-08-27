Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“This salad is a real favourite of mine and my mother,” says chef Sabrina Ghayour. “During the early 2000s in London, you’d be hard pushed to find a trendy restaurant that didn’t have a version of this salad on their menu.

“Duck legs are still relatively affordable, even if for a special occasion, and the amount of duck you get from two legs is just perfect for this recipe. The ‘quackling’ (as Nigella Lawson once called it), or crispy duck skin, is an essential and rather sensational addition.”

Duck and pomegranate salad with honey pomegranate sauce

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

2 duck legs (about 460g total weight)

3 fat spring onions

100g mixed salad leaves

100g pack of pomegranate seeds, juice from the pack reserved for the dressing

Handful of mint leaves, rolled up tightly and thinly sliced into ribbons

Maldon sea salt flakes

Freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing:

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

2 tsp runny honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice from the pack of pomegranate seeds

Method:

open image in gallery Sabrina Ghayour’s latest cookbook pares back tradition, proving Persian-inspired dishes can be bold, brilliant and completely fuss-free ( Mitchell Beazley )

1. Preheat the oven to 190C, 170C fan (375F), gas mark 5. Line a small baking tray with baking paper, and line a plate with a double layer of kitchen paper.

2. Place the duck legs on the lined tray, season the skin with salt and pepper, then roast for 1 hour.

3. Meanwhile, cut the white part of the spring onions into small batons, then slice very thinly into matchsticks. Place in cold water and set aside. Thinly slice the remaining green parts. Once cooked, remove the duck legs from the tray, leaving them on the baking paper, and set aside.

4. Increase the oven temperature to 240C, 220C fan (475F), gas mark 9. Line the baking tray with fresh baking paper.

5. Carefully remove the skin from the duck without breaking it (use a knife to help you release it from the underside), place on the lined tray and roast for 10 minutes until extra crispy. Remove the duck skin and transfer to the paper-lined plate to drain.

6. Mix the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, season with salt and pepper and set aside. Shred the duck meat using your fingers or 2 forks.

7. To serve, arrange the salad leaves on a large platter, scatter over some of the pomegranate seeds and the green and white parts of the spring onions. Arrange the duck meat on top and season with salt and pepper, then add the remaining pomegranate seeds and the mint. Use a spoon to drizzle over the dressing. Finally, break up the duck skin into bite-sized pieces, add on top of the salad, then serve. This needs no other accompaniment.

‘Persiana Easy’ by Sabrina Ghayour (Mitchell Beazley, £28).