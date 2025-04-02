The overnight oats that fight inflammation and taste like dessert
Dr Rupy Aujla stirs cinnamon, turmeric and cacao into this high-protein, high-fibre breakfast jar – proof that eating like a wellness influencer doesn’t have to taste like it
“I pack my overnight oats with two key anti-inflammatory spices, cinnamon and turmeric,” says TV’s Dr Rupy Aujla. Soaking increases the digestibility of the oats and the cacao and hemp seeds provide a nice dose of protein.
“Have fun with this one. You can make a few jars at a time and they’ll keep nicely in the fridge for a high-fibre, high-protein grab-and-go breakfast. A dollop of natural yoghurt or kefir is a beautiful contrast to the rich chocolatey-ness.”
Overnight protein porridge with cinnamon, turmeric and cacao
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
30g shelled hemp seeds
20g jumbo rolled oats
20g cacao powder
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground turmeric
15g flaked almonds
15g walnuts, crumbled
10g desiccated coconut
100ml whole milk or plant-based alternative
2 prunes, roughly chopped
To serve:
80g mixed berries
20g pumpkin seeds or nut butter of choice
1 tbsp thick natural yoghurt
Method:
1. Add all the dry ingredients together to a large glass jar. Screw the lid on and shake vigorously to mix all the components together.
2. Remove the lid and stir in the milk, 50ml water and the prunes. Replace the lid and place in the fridge overnight.
3. In the morning, add a splash more milk if needed, and serve topped with the berries, pumpkin seeds or nut butter and yoghurt.
Protein boost: Add more cacao powder; pumpkin seeds or nut butter. You can also use an unflavoured protein powder.
Protein: 36g | Fibre: 13.1g
Recipe from ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26).
