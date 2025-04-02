Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The overnight oats that fight inflammation and taste like dessert

Dr Rupy Aujla stirs cinnamon, turmeric and cacao into this high-protein, high-fibre breakfast jar – proof that eating like a wellness influencer doesn’t have to taste like it

Lauren Taylor
Wednesday 19 March 2025 05:47 EDT
Comments
Start your day with a protein hit
Start your day with a protein hit (Andrew Burton)

“I pack my overnight oats with two key anti-inflammatory spices, cinnamon and turmeric,” says TV’s Dr Rupy Aujla. Soaking increases the digestibility of the oats and the cacao and hemp seeds provide a nice dose of protein.

“Have fun with this one. You can make a few jars at a time and they’ll keep nicely in the fridge for a high-fibre, high-protein grab-and-go breakfast. A dollop of natural yoghurt or kefir is a beautiful contrast to the rich chocolatey-ness.”

Overnight protein porridge with cinnamon, turmeric and cacao

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

30g shelled hemp seeds

20g jumbo rolled oats

20g cacao powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground turmeric

15g flaked almonds

15g walnuts, crumbled

10g desiccated coconut

100ml whole milk or plant-based alternative

2 prunes, roughly chopped

To serve:

80g mixed berries

20g pumpkin seeds or nut butter of choice

1 tbsp thick natural yoghurt

Method:

‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla, packed with flavourful, functional recipes
‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla, packed with flavourful, functional recipes (Ebury Press)

1. Add all the dry ingredients together to a large glass jar. Screw the lid on and shake vigorously to mix all the components together.

2. Remove the lid and stir in the milk, 50ml water and the prunes. Replace the lid and place in the fridge overnight.

3. In the morning, add a splash more milk if needed, and serve topped with the berries, pumpkin seeds or nut butter and yoghurt.

Protein boost: Add more cacao powder; pumpkin seeds or nut butter. You can also use an unflavoured protein powder.

Protein: 36g | Fibre: 13.1g

Recipe from ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in