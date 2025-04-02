Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“The walnut, tempeh, Puy lentil blend in this recipe delivers on the protein and fibre needs for your gut wellbeing, and the texture and flavour of this combination are phenomenal,” says Dr Rupy Aujla.

“With red wine and mixed herbs plus a bit of time you get a gorgeous bowl of food that is nourishing and delicious. Try it with different pasta varieties if you wish and, for more protein, use a lentil or bean-based pasta.”

High-protein rigatoni

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve

100g onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tsp dried mixed herbs

2 tbsp tomato purée

100ml red wine

100g walnuts, roughly chopped or pulsed into a coarse crumb

200g tempeh, roughly chopped or pulsed into a coarse crumb

200ml vegetable stock

200ml passata

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

200g cooked Puy lentils

100g cavolo nero, stalks removed, and leaves massaged and roughly chopped

150g dried rigatoni pasta

20g Parmesan, finely grated, to serve

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla, packed with flavourful, functional recipes ( Ebury Press )

1. Heat the olive oil in a large lidded casserole pan over a medium heat, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until softened and starting to turn golden. Add the garlic and plenty of seasoning and cook for another minute before adding the mixed herbs and tomato purée. You want to cook the purée for three to four minutes to intensify the flavour.

2. Pour the red wine into the pan and cook for another three minutes until there is no smell of alcohol and the mixture becomes thick and sticky. Add the walnuts and tempeh and stir to coat them in the sticky mixture. Cook for two minutes, stirring, then pour in the stock, passata and vinegar and add the lentils. Reduce the heat to low–medium, stir until combined and simmer, part-covered with the lid, for 15 minutes.

3. Toss in the massaged cavolo nero for the last two minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in plenty of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving a mugful of the cooking water. Add the pasta to the sauce with enough of the pasta cooking water to loosen.

4. Serve in bowls, drizzled with olive oil and with the Parmesan scattered over.

Protein boost: Add more tempeh or walnuts. You can also use lean beef mince instead of tempeh, just add 150g mince to the onions, garlic, tomato purée and herbs, and cook for five minutes before adding the red wine.

Protein: 56.7g | Fibre: 22.1g

Recipe from ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26).