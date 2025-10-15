Your new weeknight favourite: Smashed sausage pasta with balsamic onions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Balsamic-y sticky red onions add sweetness to this rich, speedy sausage pasta supper,” promises cookbook author Donal Skehan.

Smashed sausage pasta

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Olive oil

6 good-quality sausages

3 red onions

4 garlic cloves

2 anchovies

2 sprigs of rosemary

50g butter

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

350g bucatini pasta

A pinch of chilli flakes

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

150ml chicken stock

10 sage leaves

Method:

open image in gallery ‘Donal’s Real Time Recipes’ is packed with fuss-free meals ready in 30 minutes or less ( Yellow Kite )

1. First, set a deep-sided frying pan over a medium heat and drizzle in a little olive oil. Squeeze the meat out of the sausages straight into the pan, forming little sausage meatballs, and cook for 5-6 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, thinly slice the red onions and garlic, roughly chop the anchovies and strip the leaves from the rosemary.

3. Add the butter to the pan you cooked the sausages in, then add the red onions and rosemary leaves, season with salt and cook for 7-8 minutes, until softened.

4. Get a pot of water on to boil. Season the water and cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

5. Back to the onions. Begin to turn the heat up underneath them so they start to go golden and caramelised, then add the anchovies, garlic and chilli flakes to the pan and cook, stirring, for a few minutes until the anchovies have melted and the garlic is fragrant. Add the balsamic vinegar and stock, then return the sausages to the pan and bring everything to a simmer for 5-6 minutes, to cook the sausages through.

6. Heat a few tablespoons of olive oil in a small frying pan for a few minutes. Fry the sage leaves for a minute, or until fragrant and a deep green, then remove to kitchen paper to drain.

7. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce using tongs, stirring the pan constantly to coat the pasta in all that lovely sauce. Serve in bowls, with the fried sage leaves scattered on top.

‘Donal’s Real Time Recipes’ by Donal Skehan (Yellow Kite, £25).