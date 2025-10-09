How to make Czech potato pancakes
Crispy at the edges and soft in the middle, these garlicky Czech potato pancakes – known locally as bramboráky – are comfort food at its simplest. Serve them with sour cream, chives or a fried egg for any meal of the day
Known locally in South Bohemia as cmunda [ts-mun-dah], bramboráky are similar to what you might know as latkes or rösti, “but less crunchy, more dough-y,” says Evie Harbury.
“These pancakes remind me of my childhood at my granny’s mill in South Bohemia. I remember eating plenty of them as a little sprog, wandering around the stream and forest throughout the summer months. I was seldom without a snack in my hand, and often this was a potato pancake.
These are absolutely delicious served on their own, or with a dollop of sour cream or even a fried egg on top. They would not be out of place on a breakfast, lunch or dinner plate. Dress them up or take them as they are; these modest and unassuming pancakes are my favourite way to eat potatoes.”
Potato pancakes (Bramboráky)
Makes: 12-14
Ingredients:
800g potatoes (Yukon Gold or Maris Piper), peeled and grated (not too finely)
3 tbsp whole milk, warmed
1 medium egg, beaten
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp sea salt flakes
2 tsp dried marjoram
100g plain flour
Lard or vegetable oil, for frying
Freshly ground black pepper
To serve (optional):
Sour cream
Chopped chives
Crispy chilli oil
Method:
1. Tip the grated potatoes into a sieve and press down with your hands or a bowl to strain out any excess liquid they release. Do not wash off the starch, as this will be a key player in the texture of these pancakes.
2. Quickly transfer the strained potatoes into a large bowl, along with the warmed milk. Mix well; the milk will keep them from oxidising and turning a muddy brown colour. Add the egg, garlic, salt and marjoram, and season with black pepper. Stir well to evenly distribute the flavours.
3. Finally, stir through the flour until just combined. Heat a little lard or vegetable oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Once warm, reduce the heat to low and add a spoonful of the potato mixture. Use the back of the spoon to flatten it out and spread it to about 10 centimetres wide and five millimetres thick.
4. Repeat with a few more, taking care not to overcrowd the pan (you could use two frying pans at once to speed up the process). Cook the pancakes for four to five minutes on each side until evenly coloured. Do not be tempted to cook them at too high a heat, as the potato may not cook through.
5. Transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess lard or oil, then repeat with the rest of the mixture, adding a little more lard or oil to the pan between each batch. You can keep the pancakes warm under a tea towel or reheat them in the oven if you are cooking in advance.
6. These are best served warm, and I love to eat them with a pinch of sea salt flakes, a dollop of sour cream, a scattering of chives and some crispy chilli oil. They’re also delicious just as they are, eaten with your hands as you wander around the garden or forest, embracing your inner child.
As a variation, or if you had some to use up, you could add sauerkraut to the mixture, or even some grated carrot.
‘My Bohemian Kitchen’ by Evie Harbury (Murdoch Books, £20).
