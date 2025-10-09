Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Known locally in South Bohemia as cmunda [ts-mun-dah], bramboráky are similar to what you might know as latkes or rösti, “but less crunchy, more dough-y,” says Evie Harbury.

“These pancakes remind me of my childhood at my granny’s mill in South Bohemia. I remember eating plenty of them as a little sprog, wandering around the stream and forest throughout the summer months. I was seldom without a snack in my hand, and often this was a potato pancake.

These are absolutely delicious served on their own, or with a dollop of sour cream or even a fried egg on top. They would not be out of place on a breakfast, lunch or dinner plate. Dress them up or take them as they are; these modest and unassuming pancakes are my favourite way to eat potatoes.”

Potato pancakes (Bramboráky)

Makes: 12-14

Ingredients:

800g potatoes (Yukon Gold or Maris Piper), peeled and grated (not too finely)

3 tbsp whole milk, warmed

1 medium egg, beaten

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp sea salt flakes

2 tsp dried marjoram

100g plain flour

Lard or vegetable oil, for frying

Freshly ground black pepper

To serve (optional):

Sour cream

Chopped chives

Crispy chilli oil

Method:

open image in gallery ‘My Bohemian Kitchen’ celebrates the homely, heartwarming dishes of Czech cuisine. ( Murdoch Books )

1. Tip the grated potatoes into a sieve and press down with your hands or a bowl to strain out any excess liquid they release. Do not wash off the starch, as this will be a key player in the texture of these pancakes.

2. Quickly transfer the strained potatoes into a large bowl, along with the warmed milk. Mix well; the milk will keep them from oxidising and turning a muddy brown colour. Add the egg, garlic, salt and marjoram, and season with black pepper. Stir well to evenly distribute the flavours.

3. Finally, stir through the flour until just combined. Heat a little lard or vegetable oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Once warm, reduce the heat to low and add a spoonful of the potato mixture. Use the back of the spoon to flatten it out and spread it to about 10 centimetres wide and five millimetres thick.

4. Repeat with a few more, taking care not to overcrowd the pan (you could use two frying pans at once to speed up the process). Cook the pancakes for four to five minutes on each side until evenly coloured. Do not be tempted to cook them at too high a heat, as the potato may not cook through.

5. Transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess lard or oil, then repeat with the rest of the mixture, adding a little more lard or oil to the pan between each batch. You can keep the pancakes warm under a tea towel or reheat them in the oven if you are cooking in advance.

6. These are best served warm, and I love to eat them with a pinch of sea salt flakes, a dollop of sour cream, a scattering of chives and some crispy chilli oil. They’re also delicious just as they are, eaten with your hands as you wander around the garden or forest, embracing your inner child.

As a variation, or if you had some to use up, you could add sauerkraut to the mixture, or even some grated carrot.

‘My Bohemian Kitchen’ by Evie Harbury (Murdoch Books, £20).